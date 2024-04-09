Best Internet Providers in Columbia, Maryland

What is the best internet provider in Columbia?

CNET recommends Verizon Fios as the best internet service provider in Columbia, thanks to its symmetrical speeds, lightening-fast connectivity and flat-rate pricing. Verizon Fios is also widely available in the area, and all plans come with unlimited data and equipment. However, if you're looking for a cable or fixed wireless network instead, Xfinity or T-Mobile might better suit your needs for residential broadband.

Hunting for the speediest or cheapest plan in this Maryland town? Check out Xfinity Connect and Xfinity Gigabit Extra, which are the best fast and cheap options. Xfinity Connect costs $25 per month and reaches speeds up to 150 megabits per second and includes unlimited data. For speedy bandwidth, Xfinity Gigabit Extra comes with 1.2 gigabits of download speed for $80 monthly.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Columbia across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Columbia. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Columbia, Maryland, in 2024

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Verizon Fios Best internet provider in Columbia, MD Our take - We like to recommend fiber ISPs over all others, since symmetrical download and upload speeds can only come from a fiber connection. Although Verizon offers a fixed wireless network in Columbia, over 86% of households are eligible for its fiber one, Verizon Fios. With speeds up to 940Mbps, prices starting at $50 per month and simple service details, it's a great option for residential internet. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 545-6781 Check with Verizon Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros All Verizon Fios plans are 100% fiber, with symmetrical download and upload speeds

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment with gig service Compare Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Broadest coverage in Columbia, MD Our take - If your address isn't serviceable for Verizon Fios (or if you can get only Verizon 5G Home Internet at your location), Xfinity should be your next pick. Customers can choose from a variety of plans, ranging in download speed from 150Mbps up to 1,200Mbps. Although there are no data caps on any plans, watch out for required term commitments and optional equipment fees. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Compare Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans Compare Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Columbia, MD Our take - Reaching speeds up to 245Mbps, T-Mobile Home Internet costs $60 per month -- or as low as $40 for eligible mobile customers. Plus, there are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. It may not be the fastest or cheapest service in Columbia, but it's reliable and hits top marks on CNET's list for best rural internet providers for 2024. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Columbia internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Mediacom Cable $35-$70 100-1,000Mbps $14 modem 350-3,000GB None 6.4 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Verizon Fios

Read full review Fiber $50-$90 300-940Mbps None None None 7.6 Xfinity

Read full review Cable $25-$80 150-1,200Mbps $15-$25 (optional) None 1 year on some plans 7 Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Columbia? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect

Read full review $25 150Mbps $15 (optional) Mediacom Prime Internet 100 $35 100Mbps $14 Xfinity Connect More

Read full review $35 300Mbps $15 (optional) Fios 300 $50 300Mbps None Verizon 5G Home

Read full review $50 ($35 for eligible phone customers) 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 for eligible phone customers) 245Mbps None Show more (2 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Columbia

The best internet deals and top promotions in Columbia depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Columbia internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Columbia Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Xfinity Gigabit Extra

Read full review $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Mediacom 1 Gig $55 1,000Mbps 50Mbps 3,000GB Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus

Read full review $70 ($45 for eligible phone customers) 1,000Mbps 50Mbps None Fixed Wireless Xfinity Gigabit

Read full review $70 1,000Mbps 20Mbps None Cable Fios 1 Gig $90 940Mbps 880Mbps None Fiber Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Columbia

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Columbia FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Columbia? Verizon Fios is our top pick for internet service in Columbia. This fiber provider offers large serviceability in the area, along with fast speeds and reasonable prices.

Is fiber internet available in Columbia? Yes! Fiber internet is available to 86% to 91% of Columbia residents, depending on what speed you're looking for.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Columbia? Xfinity Connect is the cheapest internet plan in Columbia, costing $25 per month for speeds up to 150Mbps.