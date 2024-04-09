Best Internet Providers in Columbia, Maryland

What is the best internet provider in Columbia?
CNET recommends Verizon Fios as the best internet service provider in Columbia, thanks to its symmetrical speeds, lightening-fast connectivity and flat-rate pricing. Verizon Fios is also widely available in the area, and all plans come with unlimited data and equipment. However, if you're looking for a cable or fixed wireless network instead, Xfinity or T-Mobile might better suit your needs for residential broadband.
Hunting for the speediest or cheapest plan in this Maryland town? Check out Xfinity Connect and Xfinity Gigabit Extra, which are the best fast and cheap options. Xfinity Connect costs $25 per month and reaches speeds up to 150 megabits per second and includes unlimited data. For speedy bandwidth, Xfinity Gigabit Extra comes with 1.2 gigabits of download speed for $80 monthly.
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Columbia across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Columbia. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services.
Best internet in Columbia, Maryland, in 2024
Verizon Fios
Best internet provider in Columbia, MD
Our take - We like to recommend fiber ISPs over all others, since symmetrical download and upload speeds can only come from a fiber connection. Although Verizon offers a fixed wireless network in Columbia, over 86% of households are eligible for its fiber one, Verizon Fios. With speeds up to 940Mbps, prices starting at $50 per month and simple service details, it's a great option for residential internet.
Xfinity
Broadest coverage in Columbia, MD
Our take - If your address isn't serviceable for Verizon Fios (or if you can get only Verizon 5G Home Internet at your location), Xfinity should be your next pick. Customers can choose from a variety of plans, ranging in download speed from 150Mbps up to 1,200Mbps. Although there are no data caps on any plans, watch out for required term commitments and optional equipment fees.
T-Mobile Home Internet
Best fixed wireless internet in Columbia, MD
Our take - Reaching speeds up to 245Mbps, T-Mobile Home Internet costs $60 per month -- or as low as $40 for eligible mobile customers. Plus, there are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. It may not be the fastest or cheapest service in Columbia, but it's reliable and hits top marks on CNET's list for best rural internet providers for 2024.
Columbia internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|Mediacom
|Cable
|$35-$70
|100-1,000Mbps
|$14 modem
|350-3,000GB
|None
|6.4
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans)
|50-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
|
Verizon Fios
Verizon Fios
|Fiber
|$50-$90
|300-940Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.6
|
Xfinity
Xfinity
|Cable
|$25-$80
|150-1,200Mbps
|$15-$25 (optional)
|None
|1 year on some plans
|7
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s the cheapest internet plan in Columbia?
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|
Xfinity Connect
Xfinity Connect
|$25
|150Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|Mediacom Prime Internet 100
|$35
|100Mbps
|$14
|
Xfinity Connect More
Xfinity Connect More
|$35
|300Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|Fios 300
|$50
|300Mbps
|None
|
Verizon 5G Home
Verizon 5G Home
|$50 ($35 for eligible phone customers)
|300Mbps
|None
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
T-Mobile Home Internet
|$60 ($40 for eligible phone customers)
|245Mbps
|None
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How to find internet deals and promotions in Columbia
The best internet deals and top promotions in Columbia depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
Columbia internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.
Fastest internet plans in Columbia
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Data cap
|Connection type
|
Xfinity Gigabit Extra
Xfinity Gigabit Extra
|$80
|1,200Mbps
|35Mbps
|None
|Cable
|Mediacom 1 Gig
|$55
|1,000Mbps
|50Mbps
|3,000GB
|Cable
|
Verizon 5G Home Plus
Verizon 5G Home Plus
|$70 ($45 for eligible phone customers)
|1,000Mbps
|50Mbps
|None
|Fixed Wireless
|
Xfinity Gigabit
Xfinity Gigabit
|$70
|1,000Mbps
|20Mbps
|None
|Cable
|Fios 1 Gig
|$90
|940Mbps
|880Mbps
|None
|Fiber
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Columbia
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.
But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
Internet providers in Columbia FAQs
What is the best internet service provider in Columbia?
Verizon Fios is our top pick for internet service in Columbia. This fiber provider offers large serviceability in the area, along with fast speeds and reasonable prices.
Is fiber internet available in Columbia?
Yes! Fiber internet is available to 86% to 91% of Columbia residents, depending on what speed you're looking for.
What is the cheapest internet provider in Columbia?
Xfinity Connect is the cheapest internet plan in Columbia, costing $25 per month for speeds up to 150Mbps.
Which internet provider in Columbia offers the fastest plan?
The fastest speed available in Columbia is 1.2 gigabits -- or 1,200Mbps -- which is offered by Xfinity for $80 monthly.
