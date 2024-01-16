Best Internet Providers in Clearwater, Florida

What is the best internet provider in Clearwater?

Clearwater boasts many broadband options for residents, but CNET recommends Spectrum as the best internet service provider for most households. Spectrum has the widest coverage in the area and provides reasonable pricing for speeds up to a gigabit. If your address isn’t serviceable under Spectrum’s network, check out our other top picks, including WOW Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet.

We’ve also found the cheapest and fastest plans in Clearwater to help make your shopping easier. WOW Internet offers the most affordable service in the area, costing only $20 per month for download speeds up to 100 megabits per second. For speed, Frontier Fiber’s $155 per month plan provides customers with symmetrical speeds up to 5 gigabits per second.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Clearwater across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Clearwater. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Clearwater, FL Our take - In Clearwater, Spectrum takes the gold for its wide availability. About 92% of addresses will be serviceable under Spectrum, according to Federal Communications Commission data, meaning it's probably an option at your location. Offering speeds up to 1,000Mbps, Spectrum also provides unlimited data and a free modem with all plans. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,200 Mbps Price range $20 - $95 per month WOW Internet Cheapest internet in Clearwater, FL Our take - Are you looking for the cheapest plan in Clearwater? WOW Internet offers speeds up to 1.2 gigabits for all residents, but its $20 per month plan is particularly enticing. While you will see a 1.5-3TB data cap on all plans except the highest tier, WOW doesn't require you to sign a contract to receive the lowest prices possible. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,200 Mbps Price range $20 - $95 per month Pros and Cons Pros Some of the most competitive pricing you'll find for a cable ISP

No contracts, no fear about cancellation fees or being tied to an unwanted plan

30-day money-back guarantee Cons Limited availability, just six states Key Info Good promo prices

no contracts

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Clearwater, FL Our take - This fixed wireless provider might be the perfect fit for those who don't need a lot of bandwidth. T-Mobile Home Internet costs a flat rate of $50 per month -- or $30 for eligible mobile customers -- and offers speeds up to 245Mbps. Plus, unlimited data and equipment are included, free of charge. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Clearwater internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Frontier Communications DSL, Fiber $45-$155 500-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 Mediacom Cable $35-$70 100-1,000Mbps $14 modem 350-3,000GB None 6.4 Rapid Systems Fixed wireless $79-$99 10-25Mbps None None None N/A Spectrum Cable $50-$90 500-1,000Mbps Free modem; $5 router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 WOW Internet Cable $20-$95 100-1,200Mbps $14 (optional) 1.5-3TB on some plans None 7.2 Show more (3 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Clearwater? Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee WOW Internet 100 $20 100Mbps $14 (optional) Mediacom Prime Internet 100 $35 100Mbps $14 Spectrum Internet Ultra $40 500Mbps $5 (optional) Frontier Fiber 500 $45 500Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plan) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan) 300Mbps None Show more (2 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Clearwater

The best internet deals and top promotions in Clearwater depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Clearwater internet providers, such as Spectrum and Mediacom, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many providers, including T-Mobile, Frontier and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Photo by John Coletti/Getty Images

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Clearwater

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Clearwater FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Clearwater? With availability to over 90% of the area, Spectrum is Clearwater’s top internet provider. Spectrum also offers fast speeds, low prices and simple service details.

Is fiber internet available in Clearwater? Frontier Fiber is the largest fiber provider for Clearwater residents, but select households may be serviceable under Spectrum’s fiber network.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Clearwater? WOW Internet offers the cheapest internet service in Clearwater: $20 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps.