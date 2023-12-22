Best Internet Providers in Chattanooga, Tennessee

What is the best internet provider in Chattanooga?

EPB is the best internet provider overall for most households in Chattanooga because of wide availability, simple plan terms and blazing-fast speeds. That being said, Xfinity or AT&T Fiber are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.

We've also found the top options if you're hunting for the lowest prices or the fastest speeds. The cheapest internet in Chattanooga is Xfinity's offering of 75 megabits per second for $20 a month. The fastest available internet speed in Chattanooga comes from hometown hero EPB, with speeds up to 25 gigabits per second. That's 25,000Mbps. No, that's not a typo.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Chattanooga across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Chattanooga. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 25,000 Mbps Price range $58 - $1,500 per month EPB Best internet provider in Chattanooga, TN Our take - It's not even really a fair fight. EPB (which started as an electric company decades ago) services Chattanooga homes with fiber internet up to 25,000Mbps. Plans are straightforward, and good deals are to be had, especially at the affordable gig level. Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 25,000 Mbps Price range $58 - $1,500 per month Availability EPB reaches over 99% of Chattanooga homes, according to the Federal Communications Commission's National Broadband Map. It's all over town. Plans and pricing There are five plans to choose from, starting at $58 per month for 300Mbps service on up to $1,500 per month for 25,000Mbps service. Speeds are symmetrical. The 1,000Mbps plan is a particularly good value at $68 per month. If you need insane speed but don't need the full 25,000Mbps, check into the $300-per-month 10,000Mbps plan. Fees and service details There are no data caps, contracts or installation fees for residential accounts. There's an optional router rental ($15 or $18 per month) with some plans. Wi-Fi equipment is included with the 2,500Mbps plan. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no contracts

no installation fees Show more details Show more details

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best cable internet in Chattanooga, TN Our take - Passing up EPB's fiber is tough, but Xfinity makes a case for its cable network by offering some inexpensive introductory deals. Plans start as low as $20 per month. Read full review Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Availability Xfinity’s coverage in Chattanooga is almost as extensive as EPB’s, making it the main competitor to the dominant local ISP. Plans and pricing Xfinity plans start at $20 per month for 75Mbps, or you can bump up to 200Mbps for $35. The fastest plan is 1,200Mbps for $85 per month. Fees and service details Xfinity has a lot of different speed levels, and plan terms are all over the place. Some include Wi-Fi gear. You can rent equipment for $15 per month or provide your own for those that don't. Some plans require contracts to get the lowest price. There’s also a 1.2TB data cap. Expect prices to go up after your introductory period is over. Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers Show more details Show more details

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best fiber runner-up in Chattanooga, TN Our take - EPB's closest fiber competitor is AT&T Fiber, which often tops our list of best ISPs where it's available. AT&T Fiber has a solid reputation, but it doesn't reach the lofty top speeds of EPB. Read full review Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Availability You’ll find AT&T Fiber scattered around the broader Chattanooga metro area, particularly in the downtown and to the north and east. Plans and pricing Plans start at $55 per month for 300Mbps, which is competitive with EPB pricing. Some locations in Chattanooga top out at 1,000Mbps for $80 per month, while others can pull down 5,000Mbps for $225. Fees and service details There are no contracts, equipment fees or data caps. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Chattanooga, TN Our take - Bundle pricing is one reason to consider T-Mobile Home Internet over EPB. If you're a Verizon phone customer, then check into Verizon's equivalent 5G home internet service. Here's what you need to know about 5G home internet. Read full review Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability T-Mobile has extensive coverage across Chattanooga with its 5G Ultra Capacity network. The company sometimes limits signups, so you must run your address to see if the service is available. Plans and pricing The regular plan is $50 per month for typical download speeds of 72-245Mbps, though speeds can vary considerably based on network congestion, your location and where you set up your equipment. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to reduce your monthly home internet bill to as low as $30. Fees and service details There are no data caps, equipment fees or contracts. T-Mobile typically charges a $35 service fee when you get signed up, but bonus offers like a reward card or camera make that easier to swallow. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no contracts

no additional fees Show more details Show more details

Chattanooga internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 768Kbps-100Mbps None 1.5TB (no data cap for 100Mbps plan) None 7.4 EPB Fiber $58-$1,500 300-25,000Mbps Varies None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-300Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$85 75-1,200Mbps Varies 1.2TB Varies 7 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Other available internet providers in Chattanooga

AT&T Internet: AT&T’s legacy DSL network is available across much of Chattanooga, but don’t be tempted unless you can’t get a faster connection. There’s one plan for $55 per month for whatever speed is available at your address, up to 100Mbps. It could be much slower, depending on your location. There are no equipment fees or contracts, but some speed tiers come with a 1.5TB data cap.

Satellite internet: If you live in Chattanooga, you’ll likely pick a wired broadband option over a satellite provider like Starlink, Viasat or HughesNet. However, rural residents with few options may need to check into satellite as one of the only ways to get online. Speeds can be variable and prices high, so check into wired options first.

Cheap internet options in Chattanooga

EPB may dominate the local broadband scene, but it’s not the cheapest provider around. That honor goes to Xfinity’s $20-per-month 75Mbps plan. There are some compromises with that plan. The pricing is only good for a year, and equipment is not included, so you’ll need to bring your own gear or rent a gateway for $15 monthly.

Another way to save on Chattanooga internet is to sign up with Verizon or T-Mobile’s 5G home internet service and bundle an eligible phone plan. That can lower your Verizon home internet price to as low as $35 per month or your T-Mobile home plan to as low as $30 monthly. Even if you’re shopping for bargains, keep value in mind. Heavy internet users may be better off with a $55-$60 per month 300Mbps fiber plan from EPB or AT&T for equally fast uploads and downloads.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Chattanooga

The best internet deals and top promotions in Chattanooga depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we frequently look for the latest offers.

Chattanooga internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including EPB, T-Mobile Home Internet and AT&T Fiber, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Chattanooga broadband?

Chattanooga has adopted the unofficial nickname “Gig City” for its city-wide fiber network. Recent Ookla speed test data shows Chattanooga logging a median fixed internet download speed of 241Mbps, with EPB as the fastest provider. That tops Tennessee’s overall median download speed of nearly 225Mbps. EPB offers some of the fastest residential broadband in the nation, but not everyone needs 25,000Mbps service. Most residents will do just fine at the 300Mbps or gig levels, which have the bonus of being much more affordable.

Fastest internet plans in Chattanooga Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type EPB Gig25 $1,500 25,000Mbps 25,000Mbps None Fiber EPG Gig10 $300 10,000Mbps 10,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 5000 $255 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber EPB Gig2.5 $98 2,500Mbps 2,500Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 2000 $155 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit Extra $85 1,200Mbps 35Mbps 1.2TB Cable AT&T Fiber 1000 $85 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber EPB The Gig $68 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit $60 1,000Mbps 20Mbps 1.2TB Cable Show more (5 items) Shop Providers

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Chattanooga

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary pricing, availability and speed database that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Chattanooga

The final word on Chattanooga internet providers is best expressed by three letters: EPB. EPB’s city-wide fiber network has face-melting speeds and affordable options for people who don’t need 25-gig or 10-gig plans. If budget is a big factor, then you might consider bargain-priced plans from Xfinity starting at $20 per month, but you won’t get the symmetrical speeds of EPB fiber. AT&T Fiber is a decent competitor but isn’t as widely available as EPB. As long as you live in Gig City, you might as well get your gigs from fiber.

Internet providers in Chattanooga FAQs

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Chattanooga? Xfinity has its work cut out by going up against local fiber provider EPB. Still, based on a bargain-basement promotional price for its 75Mbps cable internet plan, it makes a case for consideration. The plan costs $20 per month, though equipment isn’t included. That pricing is good for a year. After the honeymoon is over, the price goes up.

Which internet provider in Chattanooga offers the fastest plan? EPB leaves everyone else in the dust with its 25,000Mbps plan for $1,500 per month. You can’t just order it online, though. You’ll need to schedule a residential consultation with EPB first. If that’s more speed than you need, then consider the 10,000Mbps plan for $300 per month.

Is fiber internet available in Chattanooga? Fiber internet is available to all across Chattanooga through local provider EPB. AT&T Fiber also services some parts of town. EPB’s speeds top out at 25,000Mbps, while AT&T offers speeds up to 1,000Mbps or 5,000Mbps, depending on your location.