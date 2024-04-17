Best Internet Providers in Centennial, Colorado

What is the best internet provider in Centennial, Colorado?

Quantum Fiber is the best internet service provider overall in Centennial. It uses a fiber-to-the-home connection, so you’ll get fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds. The price is reasonable and guaranteed for life -- a rare perk in the internet world. Quantum Fiber also throws in the cost of equipment for free.

If you’re looking to pay the lowest price possible, Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Centennial. At $20 per month, its Connect plan is one of the cheapest you’ll find anywhere in the US. Unfortunately, that price doesn’t last forever. After a year or two, most of Xfinity’s plans increase significantly in price. Wireless internet from T-Mobile and Verizon are good options, but they’re best for smaller households that don’t need a ton of speed.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Centennial across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Centennial. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Centennial, Colorado

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best internet provider in Centennial, CO Our take - Quantum Fiber offers the best combination of price and speed in Centennial. It utilizes a fiber-to-the-home connection, which means you'll get upload speeds that are just as fast as download speeds -- a must for households that do a lot of online gaming or videoconferencing. Unlike many internet providers, the price you see is the price you get; Quantum Fiber doesn't automatically increase your rates after one or two years. Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Pros and Cons Pros Fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons Availability limited to select areas

Plan selection varies by address Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Cheapest internet in Centennial, CO Our take - Xfinity offers the cheapest starting prices of any nationwide internet provider. In Centennial, you can get plans as low as $20 monthly for 150Mbps download speeds. Unfortunately, prices increase significantly on all plans after the first year or two -- expect your bill to go up by anywhere from $24 to $39 on most plans. Even with those price hikes, Xfinity still has above-average customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Centennial, CO Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet is a good alternative for smaller households that don't need ultra-fast speeds -- especially if you are already a T-Mobile cellphone customer. You can get excellent discounts for bundling home internet and mobile service. T-Mobile Home Internet also has the highest score of any non-fiber ISP in the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index survey. Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Centennial internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink

Read full review DSL $55 Up to 100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 Starlink

Satellite $120 25-220Mbps $599 upfront None None 6.5 T-Mobile Home Internet

Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Ting Fiber Fiber $89 1,000Mbps $11 (optional) None None N/A Verizon 5G Home Internet

Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 100-300Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

Cable $20-$120 150-2,000Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB Optional 7

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Centennial? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect

$20 150Mbps $15 (optional) Xfinity Connect More

$30 300Mbps None Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $30 300Mbps None Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 100Mbps None Xfinity Fast

Read full review $55 500Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Faina Gurevich / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Centennial

The best internet deals and top promotions in Centennial depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Centennial internet providers, such as Xfinity and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, including Quantum Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Centennial Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Xfinity Gigabit X2

$120 2,000Mbps 200Mbps 1.2TB Cable Xfinity Gigabit Extra

Read full review $120 2,000Mbps 200Mbps 1.2TB Cable Xfinity Gigabit Extra

Read full review $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps 1.2TB Cable Ting Fiber $89 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit

Read full review $75 1,000Mbps 20Mbps 1.2TB Cable Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Centennial

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Centennial FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Centennial? Quantum Fiber is Centennial's best internet service provider, offering fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds at reasonable prices.

Is fiber internet available in Centennial? Yes, fiber internet is available to 69% of Centennial households, according to FCC data. Quantum Fiber and Ting Fiber both offer fiber services in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Centennial? Xfinity is Centennial's cheapest internet provider, offering plans starting at just $20 per month.