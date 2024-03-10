Best Internet Providers in Cary, North Carolina

What is the best internet provider in Cary?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Cary. While not the fastest or the cheapest ISP in Cary, AT&T Fiber offers a selection of plans suitable for nearly any home, each of which include equipment rental and unlimited data at no extra cost. AT&T Fiber earned the top spot for customer satisfaction in 2023 from the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

Google Fiber is another top contender for high-speed internet in Cary, offering speeds from 1,000 megabits per second to 8,000Mbps, the fastest in the area. The provider is also a leader in customer satisfaction as J.D. Power recently ranked Google Fiber first in the South region. Not everyone needs gigabit internet, however, and cheaper yet still speedy plans are available from other Cary internet providers.

Spectrum offers the cheapest internet plan in Cary, starting at $40 per month for download speeds up to 300Mbps. Verizon 5G Home Internet offers similar max speeds for $50 monthly, though eligible Verizon mobile customers can get $15 off the cost of home internet. T-Mobile Home Internet also offers fixed wireless internet in Cary, but max speeds are lower and pricing is higher than Verizon.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Cary across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Cary. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might be available as well, for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Cary, North Carolina

4 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Cary, NC Our take - AT&T Fiber’s straightforward pricing and selection of plans make it a solid choice for broadband in nearly any home. The contract-free service comes with free equipment rental and unlimited data, not to mention potential signup bonuses such as gift cards and contract buyout offers. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 1,000 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $70 - $100 per month Google Fiber Fastest internet provider in Cary, NC Our take - If you’re looking for gig internet, Google Fiber is the way to go. Speeds of 1,000 to 8,000Mbps are available in Cary starting at $70 to $150 per month. The starting price is higher than many other ISPs, but considering the speeds, free equipment and unlimited data, Google Fiber is an excellent value. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 461-7737 Check with Google Connection Fiber Speed range 1,000 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $70 - $100 per month Pros and Cons Pros Speeds start at 1Gbps

No equipment fees, data caps or contracts

Continuing fiber expansion Cons No cheap plan options Fiber network still has room to grow Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with Google Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best cheap internet in Cary, NC Our take - Spectrum has the lowest introductory rate on home internet in Cary with service starting at $40 per month for download speeds up to 300Mbps. The provider’s faster plans, 500Mbps and gig service, are also priced lower than comparable speeds from AT&T Fiber, though renting a router will add $7 to your monthly bill. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Compare Check with Spectrum Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Cary, NC Our take - Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network covers much of Cary. That’s great for your phone, but it could also provide high-speed internet for your home. Availability and speeds vary by address, so the overall value will depend on what speeds you can get. There are no contracts, so if the speeds aren’t up to your needs, you can cancel anytime without penalty. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 545-6781 Check with Verizon Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Compare Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details Compare

Cary, North Carolina internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Google Fiber

Read full review Fiber $70-$150 1,000-8,000Mbps None None None 7.5 Spectrum

Read full review Cable $30-$60 100-1,000Mbps $7 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What is the cheapest internet plan in Cary? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Spectrum Internet

Read full review $40 300Mbps $7 (optional) Spectrum Internet Ultra

Read full review $50 500Mbps $7 (optional) Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 50-300Mbps None AT&T Fiber 300

Read full review $55 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Cary

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Cary depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Cary internet providers, such as Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or other incentives for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber, Google Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of deals, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Cary, North Carolina

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Cary, North Carolina, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Cary? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Cary due to its broad fiber coverage, plan variety, favorable service terms and high customer satisfaction. Google Fiber is another top choice for internet in Cary, but the starting price may be higher than some would like to pay for home internet.

Is fiber internet available in Cary? According to recent FCC data, nearly four in five Cary households are serviceable for fiber internet. AT&T Fiber and Google Fiber are the primary fiber internet providers in Cary.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Cary? Spectrum is the cheapest internet provider in Cary, offering download speeds up to 300Mbps starting at $40 per month. Spectrum pricing is also lower on comparable download speeds from AT&T Fiber. Spectrum’s 500Mbps and gig plan start at $50 and $60 per month whereas AT&T Fiber charges $60 and $80, respectively, for the same download speed potential.