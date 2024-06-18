Best Internet Providers in Carson, California

What is the best internet provider in Carson?

If you’re living in Carson, California, and you’re looking for good internet service, CNET is here to help. This guide will walk you through the best offerings from the best internet providers in Carson, CA. For most households in Carson, Spectrum is the best internet service provider -- with widespread coverage, the cheapest prices (for the first one or two years, at least) and fast download speeds. The main downsides are Spectrum's price increases and lower upload speeds -- which could hamper online gaming and videoconferencing. The right internet package for you really depends on your individual needs. If those lower upload speeds are a dealbreaker or if you’re looking for something more budget-friendly, there are other internet service providers to consider.

If you're looking for the fastest internet speeds available in Carson, AT&T Fiber is the way to go with its symmetrical download and upload speeds up to 5,000Mbps. Unfortunately, only 14% of Carson residents currently have access to it. If you can't get AT&T Fiber and don't want to deal with Spectrum's price hikes, T-Mobile Home Internet is a solid wireless internet provider that guarantees your price won’t ever increase for as long as you remain a customer.

Best internet in Carson, California

Carson internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Spectrum

Read full review Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps $7 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Carson? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Spectrum

Read full review $50 300Mbps $7 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None AT&T Fiber

Read full review $55 300Mbps None Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Carson

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Carson depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Carson internet providers such as Spectrum may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, including AT&T Fiber, T-Mobile and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

Take our quiz Get Started Progress Step 1 of 4 How many members of your household use the internet? 1-2 people

3-5 people

6-9 people

10+ people Next

For a more extensive list of deals, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Carson Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type AT&T Internet 5000

Read full review $250 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 2000

Read full review $150 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 1000

Read full review $55 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig

Read full review $90 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet

Read full review $70 ($45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Carson

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

The answer to those questions is often layered and complex, but the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

Internet providers in Carson FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Carson? Spectrum is the best internet provider in Carson, with the broadest coverage, low starting prices and fast download speeds. AT&T Fiber offers faster speeds and better value overall, but it’s only available to 14% of households in the city.

Is fiber internet available in Carson? Yes, fiber internet is available through AT&T Fiber to 14% of Carson households. Coverage is highest in northern neighborhoods like Dominguez Hills.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Carson? Spectrum, T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet are the cheapest internet providers in Carson, with plans starting at $50 monthly for each. Spectrum’s $50 plan increases to $80 in the second year.