Best Internet Providers in Bridgeport, Connecticut

What is the best internet provider in Bridgeport?

Offering wide coverage, competitive pricing and simple service details, Optimum is CNET's pick for the best internet service provider in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to the FCC, Optimum covers over 94% of Bridgeport, meaning your address will likely be serviceable. But if you want a fiber or fixed wireless connection instead, check out Frontier Fiber or T-Mobile Home Internet, which both serve select households in the area.

The average starting cost for home broadband in Bridgeport is $47 per month, but cheaper rates are available. Optimum and Spectrum tie for the most affordable plan, offering 300-megabit-per-second connectivity for $40 per month. Frontier Fiber offers 500Mbps for $45, which comes with better cost-per-Mbps than Optimum or Spectrum.

For those with a need for speed, Frontier Fiber is Bridgeport's fastest ISP by a long shot. Frontier Fiber is the only provider to offer multi-gigabit plans in this Connecticut city: 2,000Mbps for $100 or 5,000Mbps for $155 monthly.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Bridgeport across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Bridgeport. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in 2024

Connection Cable, fiber Speed range 300 - 940 Mbps Price range $40 - $80 per month Optimum Best internet provider in Bridgeport, CT Our take - Optimum is Bridgeport's largest internet provider, offering low pricing and fast speeds to almost everyone in the city. Customers can choose from three plans, ranging in download speed from 300Mbps to 940Mbps, with no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. Pricing starts at $40 per month, one of the cheapest rates available for most households. Read full review .

No data caps, no contracts

Two-year price guarantee

Fiber service available to 1.6 million homes Cons Low customer satisfaction score

Slow upload speeds for cable internet customers Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase

Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Frontier Fiber Best fiber internet in Bridgeport, CT Our take - Frontier Fiber is your best bet if you're looking for the symmetrical speeds only a fiber ISP can offer. Frontier offers fiber and DSL networks in Bridgeport, so make sure you're not getting stuck with slower DSL speeds. For fiber customers, speeds up to 5 gigabits -- or 5,000Mbps -- are available with unlimited data and equipment included. Read full review .

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Term agreement required to get signup bonuses Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no equipment fee Compare Check with Frontier Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless in Bridgeport, CT Our take - For eligible mobile users, Verizon 5G Home Internet may be the cheapest option for broadband in Bridgeport. Although service costs between $50 and $70 per month, Verizon mobile customers may only have to pay $35 to $45 for the same speeds. Plus, there are no data caps or required contracts under this fixed wireless provider, and equipment is included for no extra charge. Read full review .

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

Bridgeport internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Frontier Communications

Read full review DSL/Fiber $45-$155 500-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 Optimum Cable $40-$80 300-940Mbps None None None 6.2 Spectrum

Read full review Cable $40-$60 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $7 router None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Bridgeport? Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Optimum 300Mbps $40 300Mbps None Spectrum Internet

Read full review $40 300Mbps $7 (optional) Frontier Fiber 500

Read full review $45 500Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan) 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

How to find internet deals and promotions in Bridgeport

The best internet deals and top promotions in Bridgeport depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Bridgeport internet providers, such as Optimum and Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as Frontier and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Photo by ChristianProhaska/Getty Images Lighthouse on Fayerweather Island in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Fastest internet plans in Bridgeport Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Frontier Fiber 5 Gig

Read full review $155 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Frontier Fiber 2 Gig

Read full review $100 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Frontier Fiber 1 Gig

Read full review $60 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig

Read full review $60 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet

Read full review $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plan) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Optimum 1 Gig $80 940Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Show more (2 items) Shop providers at my address

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Bridgeport

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Bridgeport FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Bridgeport? Optimum is the best internet provider in Bridgeport, primarily due to its large area coverage. As the second largest ISP in the city, Frontier serves only 45% of addresses (compared to Optimum's 94%). Optimum also comes with low pricing, fast speeds and unlimited data on all plans.

Is fiber internet available in Bridgeport? Fiber connectivity is available to over 76% of Bridgeport addresses, with Frontier Fiber offering the largest fiber network within city limits. However, select residents may also be serviceable for fiber internet under Optimum or GoNetspeed.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Bridgeport? Optimum and Spectrum both offer $40-per-month service for download speeds up to 300Mbps, but Optimum offers larger availability in Bridgeport.