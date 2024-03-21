Best Internet Providers in Baltimore, Maryland

What is the best internet provider in Baltimore?

Xfinity is the best internet provider for most households in Baltimore because it is widely available and has low-cost plans for high-speed internet. If Xfinity isn't available at your address, Verizon Fios and satellite internet provider Viasat are also solid picks.

If you're hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds, we've also got those top options. The cheapest internet in Charm City is Xfinity, offering 150 megabits per second for $25 a month. The fastest internet speed in Baltimore is Verizon Fios at 2,300Mbps for $110 monthly in the first year.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Baltimore across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Baltimore. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Baltimore, Maryland

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in Baltimore, MD Our take - Across the US, Xfinity is the largest cable internet provider and the fastest option in over a dozen highly populated cities. It's the best overall pick in Baltimore because of its availability, speed and low starting price. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Compare Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability According to the Federal Communications Commission, Xfinity's internet is available to over 98% of Baltimore households. Plans and pricing Xfinity's plans vary across the country. In Baltimore, you'll have up to seven plans to choose from. Promotional pricing lasts two years and ranges from $25 to $120 monthly. After the introductory pricing ends, expect rates to increase between $20 to $60. Speeds will vary based on your location, but customers can expect speeds to range from 150Mbps up to 2Gbps. Fees and service details Users pay a gateway rental fee that ranges from $15 to $25 a month, although you may be able to skip the fee. There are no data caps and only one plan -- the Gigabit Pro -- comes with a term agreement. Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans Compare Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Verizon Fios Best fiber internet in Baltimore, MD Our take - Verizon Fios is a 100% fiber-optic service that’s available in some parts of Baltimore and the city’s surrounding areas. The major draw of fiber service is speed. Fiber is about 20 times faster than cable internet because it relies on light instead of electricity to transmit data. (Keep in mind that internet speeds can vary based on the provider and location.) Verizon’s service also gets top marks for customer service. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 545-6781 Check with Verizon Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros All Verizon Fios plans are 100% fiber, with symmetrical download and upload speeds

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey If you don’t live at an address that can get Verizon’s Fios service, we recommend using Xfinity. Verizon offers DSL service throughout most of Baltimore -- but because DSL is generally much slower, we generally don’t recommend it if you can access fiber or cable internet. Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability The Federal Communications Commission says Verizon is available to more than 96% of Baltimore households. However, not all of that coverage is specifically Verizon Fios. Some of that is the company’s DSL service as well as Verizon 5G Home Internet. Plans and pricing There are three to four Fios plans to choose from, depending on your location. Plans range from $50 to $110 monthly, with max speeds from 300Mbps to 2Gbps. Fees and service details There are no equipment charges, data caps or term agreements for Fios. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment with gig service Compare Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Satellite Speed range 12 - 150 Mbps Price range $70 - $300 per month Viasat Best satellite internet in Baltimore, MD Our take - If you live in one of Baltimore County's rural areas, satellite might be your only viable option for internet service. Viasat is the best satellite internet provider in the area because it's generally faster than most rural providers -- even continuing to improve its top download speeds -- and sets high data caps. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 908-4080 Check with Viasat Compare Connection Satellite Speed range 12 - 150 Mbps Price range $70 - $300 per month Pros and Cons Pros Great availability in rural areas

Max speeds faster than most rural providers

No data overage fees

Viasat continues to improve top download speeds in 2022 Cons High prices that increase after just three months

Speeds no better than 12Mbps in a lot of areas

High latency and service disruptions are common with satellite internet Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Viasat is available in 100% of the Baltimore area. Plans and pricing With Viasat's new unlimited plan, Baltimore residents can expect speeds starting at 25Mbps on up to 150Mbps. Pricing starts at $100 per month. Fees and service details Viasat's new plan comes with an equipment fee of $15 monthly or a $250 one-time purchase. This new plan also comes with no annual contracts. Although Viasat touts an unlimited data plan, customers can expect a soft data cap of 850GB. Key Info No hard data cap

nationwide availability Compare Check with Viasat Show more details Show more details Compare

Baltimore internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Hughesnet

Read full review Satellite $50-$80 ($75-$110 after 12 months) 50-100Mbps $15-$20 a month or $300-$450 one-time purchase 100-200GB 2 years 6 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 80-1,000Mbps (varies by location) None None None 7.2 Verizon Fios

Read full review Fiber $50-$110 ($25-$85 with select 5G mobile plans) 300-2,300Mbps None None None 7.6 Viasat

Read full review Satellite $100 25-150Mbps $15 or one-time $250 purchase None None 6.1 Xfinity

Read full review Cable $25-$100 150-2,000Mbps (varies by location) $15-$25 included in some plans None 1 year for some 7 Show more (2 items) Shop providers at my address

Other available internet providers in Baltimore

Altius Broadband : Altius Broadband is available with speeds up to 30Mbps and a one-time skippable equipment fee of $95. You'll need to contact the provider to check rates.

Altius Broadband is available with speeds up to 30Mbps and a one-time skippable equipment fee of $95. You'll need to contact the provider to check rates. EarthLink : Internet service with EarthLink is delivered through other providers' networks. In Baltimore, the provider, availability and exact speed EarthLink uses will depend on your address. All plans require a 12-month contract and a $15 equipment fee.

Internet service with EarthLink is delivered through other providers' networks. In Baltimore, the provider, availability and exact speed EarthLink uses will depend on your address. All plans require a 12-month contract and a $15 equipment fee. Hughesnet : Hughesnet provides satellite internet to 100% of Baltimore residents. Plan prices range from $50 to $80 during the promotional period for download speeds between 50Mbps to 100Mbps. The difference between plan tiers is the data allowance, which ranges from 100GB to 200GB a month. Users are responsible for an equipment fee of $15 a month or a $300 to $450 one-time purchase and must sign a two-year contract.

Hughesnet provides satellite internet to 100% of Baltimore residents. Plan prices range from $50 to $80 during the promotional period for download speeds between 50Mbps to 100Mbps. The difference between plan tiers is the data allowance, which ranges from 100GB to 200GB a month. Users are responsible for an equipment fee of $15 a month or a $300 to $450 one-time purchase and must sign a two-year contract. Port Networks : Port Networks offers fixed wireless internet with plans priced from $50 to $95 a month. Speeds will vary depending on your address but speeds typically range from 100Mbps to 1,000Mbps.

Port Networks offers fixed wireless internet with plans priced from $50 to $95 a month. Speeds will vary depending on your address but speeds typically range from 100Mbps to 1,000Mbps. T-Mobile Home Internet: T-Mobile's home internet plans are available for $60 (or $40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) with speeds between 72Mbps and 245Mbps. There are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees.

Atlantide Phototravel/Getty Images

Cheap internet options in Baltimore

Among all internet providers in Baltimore, the average starting price is around $51 per month. Xfinity has the lowest starting price of $25 for speeds up to 150Mbps, but the price rises by $20 after 24 months. If you want the cheapest plan with Xfinity, which never exceeds $30 a month, you’ll get a lower speed of 150Mbps

Xfinity has the cheapest starting price for internet in Baltimore at $25 per month for a speed of 150Mbps. The price increases to $45 a month after a two-year promotional period.

Another cheap option is Port Networks, which offers plans at $50 a month to customers in its footprint for download speeds of up to 100Mbps.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Baltimore? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect

Read full review $25 150Mbps $15 modem and router ($25 after 12 months) Port Networks $50 100Mbps None Verizon Fios 300

Read full review $50 ($25 with eligible phone plans) 300Mbps None Hughesnet

Read full review $50 ($75 after 12 months) 50Mbps $15 a month or $300 one-time purchase T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

How to find internet deals and promotions in Baltimore

The best internet deals and top promotions in Baltimore depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Baltimore internet providers, such as Xfinity, T-Mobile Home Internet and Port Networks, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Other providers, such as Verizon Fios, may run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Baltimore broadband?

Internet speeds in Baltimore -- median download speeds of 198Mbps -- are lower than the state (227Mbps) and national averages (242Mbps), according to Ookla's latest speed test data. Many factors -- including equipment, connection mode, and the internet plan itself -- affect speed test results. Your results might vary greatly.

While the city’s average download speed may not be impressive, you can find much faster speeds with most providers in Baltimore. Xfinity, for example, offers a speed tier of up to 2 gigs in the Baltimore area.

Verizon offers fiber-optic internet service in Baltimore, with download speeds of up to 2 gigs and upload speeds of 885Mbps. Xfinity’s cable internet service has higher download speeds of up to 2 gigs but slower upload speeds.

Fastest internet plans in Baltimore Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Verizon Fios 2 Gig

Read full review $110 ($85 with select 5G mobile plans) 2,300Mbps 2,300Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit X2

Read full review $100 2,000Mbps (varies by location) 35Mbps None Cable Xfinity Gigabit Extra

Read full review $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Xfinity Gigabit

Read full review $75 1,000Mbps 20Mbps None Cable Verizon Fios 1 Gig

Read full review $90 ($65 with select 5G mobile plans) 940Mbps 880Mbps None Fiber Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Baltimore

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn't end there: We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What's the final word on internet providers in Baltimore?

Like many cities, Baltimore has grappled with rural dead zones and a digital divide for years. According to the Baltimore Community Foundation, about 40% of the city's households did not have access to the internet during the pandemic. This imposed restrictions on many households, preventing children from learning remotely due to lacking access to telehealth.

Baltimore is taking steps -- like opening its Office of Broadband and Digital Equity -- to expand internet access to all of its residents. The city promises it will permanently close its digital divide by 2030.

While fiber internet is typically a better option than cable internet, that’s not the case in Baltimore. Verizon Fios simply doesn’t cover enough people in the area. If you can get it, great. Start there. For most in Baltimore, the best option is Xfinity, which offers fast, reliable service with several plans to suit just about any household.

Internet providers in Baltimore FAQs

Which is the best internet service provider in Baltimore? Xfinity is the best internet service provider in Baltimore because of its budget-friendly plans, high speeds and availability. Show more

Is fiber internet available in Baltimore? Yes. Baltimore households can get fiber internet through Verizon Fios. Show more

What is the cheapest internet provider in Baltimore? Xfinity offers internet plans starting at $25 per month for 150Mbps and Port Networks at $50 monthly for 100Mbps. Like Port Networks, Verizon Fios offers a $50 monthly plan, but for 300Mbps. That price drops to $25 monthly for customers with eligible phone plans. Show more

Which internet provider in Baltimore offers the fastest plan? Verizon Fios offers a 2 gig plan in the Baltimore area, but only at select addresses. Most households in the area that are serviceable for Xfinity's home internet can have access to the Gigabit X2 tier plan and or the Gigabit Extra plan, featuring download speeds of 2,000Mbps and 1,200Mbps, respectively. Show more

Is Xfinity or Verizon better? Xfinity and Verizon are two of the top internet providers in the US. Xfinity boasts greater availability, lower promotional pricing and faster top download speeds than Verizon Fios. The fiber service of Verizon Fios features faster upload speeds and consistently earns top scores for customer service. Read CNET's Xfinity vs. Verizon overview. Show more