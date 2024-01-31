Best Internet Providers in Akron, Ohio

What is the best internet provider in Akron, Ohio?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Akron. It offers the fastest speeds in the city at reasonable rates -- and they won’t automatically increase after a year or two. AT&T also includes equipment for free, and you can save at least $20 per month by bundling with an eligible cellphone plan.

Spectrum is the cheapest internet provider in Akron by a long shot, with plans starting as low as $30 per month. Unfortunately, those rates skyrocket after two years. Spectrum doesn’t require contracts, so you can always switch before the price hike kicks in.

It’s only available in the suburb of Fairlawn, but FairlawnGig is an excellent regional internet option if you can get it. It’s owned by the city, which means it can offer incredibly fast speeds at affordable rates. Verizon 5G Home Internet is a wireless internet option worth considering. Its wireless internet isn’t a great fit for bigger households that connect many devices simultaneously, but you can get excellent discounts by bundling with an eligible Verizon cellphone plan.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Akron across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Akron. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Akron, Ohio

AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Akron, OH Our take - When AT&T Fiber is available in a city, it will almost always be your best choice. According to Federal Communications Commission data, about one in four Akron households can get it, but far more have access to AT&T's slower DSL service, which we would only recommend as a last resort. AT&T Fiber provides the fastest speeds in the area, with symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 5,000Mbps. It also has the highest customer satisfaction scores of any provider from J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Read full review .

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Spectrum Cheapest internet in Akron, OH Our take - Spectrum is far more widely available in Akron than AT&T Fiber: 96% of the city can get it. It's also significantly cheaper. Prices start at just $30 per month but steeply increase by $55 per month in the third year. There are no contracts, so you can switch before the price hike kicks in, but that can be a hassel. Spectrum is also a cable internet provider, so its upload speeds are significantly slower than download speeds, which could be a problem for remote workers or online gamers. Read full review .

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

FairlawnGig Best regional internet in Akron, OH Our take - FairlawnGig is a municipal broadband provider in the Akron suburb of Fairlawn. That means it's a utility service owned by the city and provides significantly better value than other providers in Akron. FairlawnGig offers 1,000Mbps upload and download speeds for $55 per month. For comparison, AT&T Fiber charges $80 for the same speeds.

no contracts

No data caps

no contracts

router not included

Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Akron, OH Our take - Verizon leverages its 5G cellular network to offer wireless home internet throughout Akron, and it's an attractive option for cheap internet. Download speeds can get up to 300Mbps with Verizon's $50 monthly plan, and the price goes down to $35 if you bundle with an eligible Verizon Wireless plan. Read full review .

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

Akron internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 Up to 140Mbps None 1.5TB on some plans None 7.4 FairlawnGig Fiber $55-$99 1,000-5,000Mbps None None None N/A Spectrum Cable $30-$70 100-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Akron? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Spectrum Internet 100 $30 100Mbps $5 (optional) Spectrum Internet Ultra $50 500Mbps $5 (optional) Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Akron

The best internet deals and top promotions in Akron depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Akron internet providers, such as Verizon 5G Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many providers, including Spectrum and AT&T Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Akron

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Akron FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Akron? AT&T Fiber is Akron's best internet service provider, offering fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds at reasonable prices. It also has some favorable terms, including unlimited data, free equipment and discounts for AT&T cellphone customers.

Is fiber internet available in Akron? Yes, fiber internet is available to 30% of Akron residents, according to FCC data. AT&T Fiber and FairlawnGig both offer fiber internet service in the city.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Akron? Spectrum is the cheapest internet provider in Akron, with prices starting at $30 per month. That said, prices increase by $55 monthly on all plans in the third year.