Best Holiday Internet Deals for 2023

Did you know you can also find home broadband savings this time of year? Here's how to get cheap internet.

With so many discounts fighting for your attention, it would be easy to miss that you can also get great deals from your area's internet service providers. ISPs probably aren't top of mind right now, but they should be: the holiday season is a surprisingly good time to score a deal on home internet service. After all, how can you take full advantage of all the great smart home devices you just bought if your internet connection is lousy? 

What are the top holiday broadband deals?

EarthLink CEO Glenn Goad told CNET that the holiday season is a "great time for promotions, offers and incentives." Below, we recommend the best internet deals on high-quality broadband providers.

One little disclaimer for our ISP reviews that bears repeating: A provider may offer a seemingly perfect plan for your household, but commonly, that ISP isn't available at your address. It can be frustrating, but your choices may soon grow with the expansion of satellite internet service and 5G home internet options.

Locating local internet providers

Best holiday internet provider deals

Astound Broadband

Product details

Price range $20 - $80 per month Speed range 100 - 1,500Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, low promo prices, no contracts

Promotion date: Now through Sunday, Dec. 17

Astound Broadband, a national cable internet provider, features a Cyber Season deal in which new customers can receive a two-year price lock on their internet service.

Additionally, Astound is offering a $100 gift card for new internet customers who order online. New internet and mobile customers may be eligible for a $200 gift card.

For specifics on offers in your area, visit Astound's website.

Read our Astound Broadband review.

AT&T Fiber

Product details

Price range $55 - $250 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included

Promotion date: Now through Thursday, Dec. 14

AT&T Fiber will offer a $20 monthly discount on all plans when customers order online and add an AT&T unlimited wireless plan. 

Additionally, new customers who purchase an AT&T Fiber plan online will receive a gift card of up to $300, depending on the selected plan. Must use promo code HOLIDAY150 at checkout.

Read our AT&T home internet review.

T-Mobile Home Internet

Product details

Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees

Promotion date: Limited-time offer, now through unknown date

T-Mobile's 5G home internet product announced a new promo effective this November: New customers who sign up online will get a free Amazon Blink smart security package, including a Blink Outdoor 4 and Blink Mini Pan-Tilt camera.

Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review.

Verizon Fios

Product details

Price range $50 - $120 per month Speed range 300 - 2,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment with gig service

Promotion date: Now through Sunday, Dec. 31

New Verizon Fios customers can get a five-year price-lock guarantee on their internet service. That includes all three tier levels: 300Mbps, 500Mbps and 1 gigabit. In addition, customers will receive an Amazon.com gift card ($50-$200, depending on your chosen plan) and a Verizon gift card (either $50 or $100) for online orders.

Read our Verizon Fios home internet review.

WOW

Product details

Price range $20 - $95 per month Speed range 100 - 1,200Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Good promo prices, no contracts, unlimited data on some plans

Promotion date: Limited-time offer, now through unknown date

Cable ISP WideOpenWest offers discounts on various speed tiers ranging from $15 to $25 off per month. New customers can also earn a Visa Rewards Card for up to $300. 

To get specific details on deals offered in each market (across the six states WOW covers), visit wowway.com or contact WOW at 866-376-7003.

Read our WOW home internet review.

Xfinity

Product details

Price range $20 - $120 per month Speed range 75 - 2,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers

Promotion date: Now through Friday, Dec. 15

Xfinity will offer new customers who sign up for a 400Mbps home internet plan (or higher) a free line of Xfinity Mobile unlimited data for two years. In addition, customers can get $800 off an eligible 5G phone with a qualifying trade-in and device payment plan.

Read our Xfinity Internet review.

Best holiday broadband deals FAQs

When was Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year?

Black Friday was on Nov. 24; Cyber Monday followed on Nov. 27. While good internet deals were available during that time, you can still get some decent deals right now. Many providers keep their offers going into December.

What is Cyber 5?

During the holiday sales season, you may hear the term "Cyber 5," which refers to the five-day sales frenzy between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

Can I save big on my internet service during the holidays?

Potentially, yes. Slashed product prices predominantly drive Black Friday and holiday sales, but internet service providers are increasingly getting in on the action. In some cases, ISPs offer reduced monthly fees or promise lucrative add-ons, like free streaming services or gift cards.

Updated Dec. 6, 2023 5:00 a.m. PT

