Best Early Black Friday Internet and Router Deals 2023

Astound Broadband Prices: $20 - $80 per month

Speeds: 100 - 1,500Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, low promo prices, no contracts Check with Astound Broadband . . . Or call to learn more: (855) 340-8706 T-Mobile Home Internet Prices: $50 per month

Speeds: 72 - 245Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Check with T-Mobile . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 233-5368 WOW Prices: $20 - $95 per month

Speeds: 100 - 1,200Mbps

Key Info: Good promo prices, no contracts, unlimited data on some plans Check with WOW! Internet . . . Or call to learn more: (833) 351-8691 Xfinity Prices: $20 - $120 per month

Speeds: 75 - 2,000Mbps

Key Info: Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Check with Xfinity Internet . . . Or call to learn more: () -

With so many offers fighting for your attention, it'd be easy to miss the fact that you could also get great deals from your area's internet service providers. Those ISPs probably aren't top of your mind, but they should be -- Cyber Week is a sneaky-good time to score a deal on home internet service. And hey, how can you expect to take advantage of all the great smart home devices you just bought if your internet connection is lousy?

What will be the top broadband deals during Black Friday 2023?

According to EarthLink CEO Glenn Goad, Cyber 5 weekend is a "great time for promotions, offers and incentives," The sweetest deals on Black Friday 2023 will be on internet service providers and on cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 and mesh routers.

Below, we recommend the best internet deals on high-quality broadband providers for this year's Cyber Week. We then follow up with deals on specific Wi-Fi routers and Wi-Fi extenders.

One little disclaimer: We say it all the time with our ISP reviews but bears repeating: There may be a provider out there with a seemingly perfect plan for your household, but said ISP isn't available at your address. It can be frustrating. But with the expansion of satellite internet service and 5G home internet options, your choices may slowly but surely begin to expand.

Locating local internet providers

Black Friday Internet Provider Deals for 2023

Astound Broadband Check availability . . . Or call to learn more: (855) 340-8706 Product details Price range $20 - $80 per month Speed range 100 - 1,500Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, low promo prices, no contracts Promotion date: Now through Sunday, Dec. 17 Astound Broadband, a national cable internet provider, features a Cyber Season deal in which new customers can receive a two-year price lock on their internet service. Additionally, Astound is offering a $100 gift card for new internet customers who order online. New internet and mobile customers may be eligible for a $200 gift card. For specifics on offers in your area, visit www.astound.com/special-offers/cyber-deals. Read our Astound Broadband review. Check Astound Broadband availability . . . Or call to learn more: (855) 340-8706

T-Mobile Home Internet Check availability . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 233-5368 Product details Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Promotion date: Limited-time offer, now through unknown date T-Mobile's 5G home internet product announced a new promo effective this November: New customers who sign up online will get a free Amazon Blink smart security package, including a Blink Outdoor 4 and Blink Mini Pan-Tilt camera. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 233-5368

WOW Check availability . . . Or call to learn more: (833) 351-8691 Product details Price range $20 - $95 per month Speed range 100 - 1,200Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Good promo prices, no contracts, unlimited data on some plans Promotion date: Limited-time offer, now through unknown date Cable ISP WideOpenWest offers discounts on various speed tiers ranging from $15 to $25 off per month. New customers can also earn a Visa Rewards Card for up to $300. To get specific details on the deals offered in each market (across the six states WOW covers), visit wowway.com or contact WOW at 866-376-7003. Read our WOW home internet review. Check WOW! Internet availability . . . Or call to learn more: (833) 351-8691

Xfinity Check availability . . . Or call to learn more: () - Product details Price range $20 - $120 per month Speed range 75 - 2,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Promotion date: Thursday, Nov. 16-Friday, Dec. 15 Xfinity will offer new customers who sign up for a 400Mbps home internet plan (or higher) a free line of Xfinity Mobile unlimited data for two years. Additionally, customers can get $800 off an eligible 5G phone with a qualifying trade-in and device payment plan. Read our Xfinity Internet review. Check Xfinity Internet availability . . . Or call to learn more: () -

Black Friday Wi-Fi 6 router deals

Linksys Atlas 6 Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 router: $110 (save $30 at Best Buy).

Black Friday mesh router deals

Black Friday Wi-Fi extender deals

Black Friday broadband deals FAQs

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year? Black Friday falls on Nov. 24 in 2023. Cyber Monday follows on Nov. 27. While you can get some good internet deals during this time, you don't have to wait until those dates: many providers start their deals early in the month.

What is Cyber 5? During this holiday sales season, you may hear the term "Cyber 5." It refers to the five-day sales frenzy between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.