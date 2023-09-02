Your Expired COVID Test Kits Are Probably Still Good. How to Find Out

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise once again due to the latest omicron variant, you may be pulling out your stash of at-home COVID-19 test kits. If you're wondering whether the ones in your stockpile still work, despite the expiration date, we've got good news: They might still be OK to use.

Of the many at-home COVID-19 tests listed on the US Food and Drug Administration's website, some of the more popular brands have had their shelf lives extended. Below, find out what the expiration dates on at-home COVID-19 test boxes mean and which expiration dates have been extended.

What do COVID-19 test expiration dates mean?

The expiration date listed on your box of COVID-19 tests is the final day the test is expected to perform effectively. Generally, the FDA authorizes at-home test kits with a shelf life of about four to six months, but that shelf life could be extended if the manufacturer finds more data that shows the tests are still accurate past the expiration date.

Can I use a COVID test kit after it expires?

Unless the FDA has extended the shelf life of your box of COVID-19 tests, it's not recommended you use them after they've expired. Here's why: The COVID-19 test parts could degrade or break down over time, leading to inaccurate or invalid test results.

See below to find out if your box of COVID-19 tests are still OK to use, as it's possible the expiration date has been extended.

How do I know if the shelf life of my COVID tests has been extended?

If the manufacturer finds that the shelf life is longer than the expected four to six months, it can request that the FDA authorize an extended expiration date. Once that happens, the manufacturer may notify customers of the new expiration dates. However, if you didn't buy the tests via the manufacturer, you likely won't receive any notifications.

For the latest information on the expiration dates for your COVID-19 test kits, be sure to check the FDA's At-Home OTC COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests webpage.

On that page, the FDA page lists COVID-19 tests alphabetically, or you can use a search box to find your test directly. In the far right column of a table, the FDA lists the shelf life for each test and whether it's been extended. If the expiration date has been extended, an additional link is sometimes provided info on exact expiration dates for specific test lots.

The links below include lot numbers and expiration dates for the brands of at-home COVID-19 tests that have had their expiration dates extended by the FDA. You can find the lot number for your at-home COVID test on its box, usually on a sticker with its expiration date.