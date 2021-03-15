You can now book your COVID-19 vaccine appointment with Facebook. Here's how

James Martin/CNET

Facebook launched a new tool for its app on Monday that lets you find a place to get a COVID-19 vaccine and make an appointment. The giant social media company partnered with Boston Children's Hospital, which developed VaccineFinder, to help create the tool.

The new tool is located in Facebook's COVID-19 Information Center and is available on mobile devices. When you use the feature, it'll show you a list of places offering the vaccine in the area you selected. Note that Facebook's coronavirus vaccine finder tool is still rolling out to users, so you may not have access yet -- you should also make sure the app is updated to the latest version.

Here's where to find the new scheduling service and how to make a COVID-19 appointment on Facebook. Also, here's what you need to know about a COVID-19 vaccine passport for travel, who's not eligible to get the vaccine yet and hidden medical charges you could encounter after you receive the vaccine.

How to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment on Facebook

Assuming you're eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine right now, here are the steps you'll need to take to make an appointment.

1. Open the Facebook app on your phone.

2. Tap the Menu button and scroll down to select COVID-19 Information Center. You may need to tap the See More button.

3. Scroll down to the Find a COVID-19 Vaccine section and tap Find a Vaccine.

4. In the search bar, type the city where you want to get vaccinated.

5. A list of options will appear on a map. For example, you may see Walgreens or Kroger. Tap the option you prefer.

6. On the next screen, tap Get Appointment Info. You'll be taken to that specific pharmacy's website where you'll schedule your appointment.

7. Follow the on-screen instructions to schedule your appointment and to make sure you're eligible where you live.

If you don't have a Facebook account, here's where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine. Also, here's how to find spare COVID-19 vaccine doses near you and everything else you need to know about the coronavirus vaccine. Plus, this COVID-19 vaccine website can also help you find a shot.

