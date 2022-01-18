US warns against travel to Australia amid COVID spike

Sarah Tew/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

The US has updated its travel warnings, adding travel to Australia and 21 other countries to its Level 4 travel advisory list Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the list due to rising COVID-19 cases across the globe.

"Avoid travel to Australia. If you must travel to Australia, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," the CDC's Australian travel warning says. "Because of the current situation in Australia, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants."

Read more: COVID-19 booster shots: Will I need a fourth vaccine dose?

It's the first time Australia has been added to the Level 4 warning list in the US. It was one of 22 countries included in the travel advisory list this week, including Argentina, Uruguay, Israel, Egypt and Qatar. Multiple Caribbean islands and South American nations were also added Tuesday.

It follows the US last week warning against travel to Canada. The Level 4 warning list includes the majority of Europe, parts of Africa and travel on cruise ships.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.