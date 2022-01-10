US warns against travel to Canada

Sarah Tew/CNET

The US is now warning against travel to Canada, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its Level 4 travel advisory list Monday due to rising COVID-19 cases.

"If you must travel to Canada, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," the CDC's website says. "Because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants."

Canada reported 25,000 new cases and 45 deaths on the morning of Jan. 10, with total active cases of 422,000, according to the Canadian government.

Also added to the Level 4: Very High COVID-19 levels by the CDC on Monday was island nation Curaçao.

Canada and Curaçao join multiple other countries on the CDC's highest threat COVID level list, including the majority of Europe, the UK and parts of Africa. The CDC also has travel on cruise ships on its Level 4 warning list.

COVID is continuing to rise rapidly across the US and the world due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. Canada has a 28-day case total of around 690,000, according to John Hopkins University's COVID tracking numbers, while the US has a 28-day case total of 10 million. As a percentage of the population, Canada's case rate sits at under 2% compared to above 3% in the US.

