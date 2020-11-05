US reports over 100,000 COVID-19 cases in single day

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The US reported over 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day on Wednesday, according Johns Hopkins University. This is a record high, and it brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the US to nearly 9.5 million, with more than 200,000 deaths.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, predicted in June that the "rate would eventually reach 100,000 a day if the pandemic were not brought under control," the New York Times reported Wednesday.

More than 50,000 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus across the US, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

