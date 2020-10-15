Can coronavirus live and spread on surfaces? Here's how to sanitize your home and car

Sarah Tew/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

As we find out more about the coronavirus and how it spreads, you might want to continue sanitizing your home regularly to help stay as healthy as possible as flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic begin to converge.

New research suggests the coronavirus can survive on some surfaces for up to 28 days. The Centers for Disease Control says the coronavirus is most commonly spread via respiratory droplets and aerosols from a person infected with the virus. However, it's still possible to contract the virus if you touch an infected surface and then touch your eyes, nose or mouth, according to the CDC.

If you're worried about touching an infected surface while you're out and bringing it home, we've got tips for sanitizing and disinfecting your house. Remember that washing your hands frequently is one of the best steps you can take, but there's still a possibility the virus could cling to items you carry with you into your sanctuary, like the soles of your shoes, your debit card and even your phone (here's how to disinfect your phone).

The EPA has a list of products that are considered effective at killing the virus, including cleaning products like Clorox, Lysol, Microban, hydrogen peroxide and Maquat products to sanitize all the surfaces in your home. Make sure you focus on cleaning all the doorknobs, countertops and other high-traffic areas during your deep clean. Here are five ways to keep your home sanitized from the coronavirus, and other areas and items you can disinfect.

Use disinfectant wipes to quickly clean high-traffic surfaces

Think about the things you touch multiple times a day -- doorknobs, sinks, cabinet handles, refrigerator doors, remote controls -- and how many germs are lingering on those surfaces that you may not think about. Since home is where you're most relaxed, you may not be as militant about washing your hands in your own space as you are in public places.

To keep the germs at bay, use a disinfectant wipe, like Clorox Wipes, Lysol Wipes or Purell Wipes, to quickly sanitize those areas. Once or twice a day should do the trick to remove germs, but if someone in your house is sick, you may want to wipe down surfaces more frequently. After you wipe the area, let it air dry to give it time to kill any bacteria that could linger.

Clean hard and soft surfaces with a disinfectant spray

For areas like your couch and carpet that can't be wiped down, you can use a disinfectant spray, like Lysol, to go after unseen germs. I suggest spraying in a sweeping motion to cover the entire surface, then let it completely dry before sitting down or walking on the surface.

You can also spray down countertops, mattresses and tables. If you're out of wipes, you can also aim your disinfecting spray into a paper towel to wipe down sink handles and other smaller surfaces.

Products like 409 cleaner are not on the EPA's approved list of products, so we suggest using products that come from the list, like Lysol spray, Clorox spray and Sani-Prime spray.

Use a bleach mixture to disinfect floors

Your shoes step on a lot of gross stuff during the day, and if you don't take them off when you come into the house, you could track in viruses and other germs. To clean the floors in your kitchen and bathroom, the CDC recommends using one cup of bleach mixed with five gallons of water to mop your floors.

The EPA list includes Maquat products that you can dilute and use to clean hard, nonporous areas, like glazed tile floors -- but you should avoid getting it on your grout.

Note that you'll need to use a different disinfectant for porous floors -- for example, if you use bleach on hardwood, it can remove the stain color. Instead, use a disinfecting wet mop cloth on your hardwood floors or combine half a cup of white vinegar and one gallon of water. Note that vinegar isn't on the EPA approved list.

Clean up your bathroom with hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide isn't only effective for whitening teeth -- in fact, the CDC says that 3% hydrogen peroxide was able to inactivate rhinovirus within 8 minutes. When you pour the substance directly on surfaces like your sink, countertops or toilets, you'll need to let it soak for around 10 to 15 minutes. This will give it time to completely do its job. After you let it sit, scrub the area and then rinse with water.

It's also safe to clean your toothbrush with hydrogen peroxide since the bristles can harbor bacteria.

Keep your home protected longer with Microban 24

A product released by Proctor and Gamble called Microban 24 claims to keep surfaces protected for 24 hours -- it's also on the EPA list of approved products. The antibacterial cleaner comes in several forms, including a disinfectant spray, a bathroom cleaner and a multipurpose cleaner. The company says that when it's used as directed as a disinfectant, it is effective against viruses, including the coronavirus.

If used every day, this can help prevent germs from living on surfaces in your home. A good method would be to start your morning off by sanitizing with the Microban 24 so that your house is protected all day.

What to use when cleaning your car

While you're out, you're exposed to germs and viruses that can follow you back into your car. A good idea is to sanitize these parts on a daily basis: Car door handles and controls, keys or start button, steering wheel, gear shift, seats, all buttons and knobs on your dash, sun visor, anything touchscreen, the console and cup holders.

You can use disinfectant wipes on most surfaces, excluding any leather and touchscreens. There are specific wipes made for cleaning your car's leather. If your car has a touchscreen, you'll want to use a microfiber cloth to wipe it down (unless your manual says otherwise). For cloth seats, a spray like Lysol is considered effective when given time to dry.

Other household items you should disinfect often

Your computer keyboard and mouse ( here's how

Google Home ( ) and Amazon Echo ( ) speakers

and Amazon Echo speakers TV remote and TV buttons

All frequently used electronics, like tablets and phones

Debit cards

Bedsheets and blankets

Coffee maker handles and buttons

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.