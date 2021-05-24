United Airlines will give some lucky people free flights with proof of vaccination

Jetlinerimages/Getty Images

United Airlines is offering a chance to win free flights if you upload your vaccination record to its app by June 22. The new sweepstakes -- Your Shot To Fly -- applies to MileagePlus members. After uploading your record, you're automatically entered to win a roundtrip flight or free flights for a year.

United Airlines will choose five grand prize winners on July 1 for a year of free flights. In addition, 30 winners will win a roundtrip flight for two in any class.

Your Shot To Fly is the latest initiative amid the national push to get people vaccinated. Over the last few months, states have rolled out incentives like the multi-million dollar lotteries in Ohio, New York and Maryland. In addition to monetary prizes, companies and brands have offered free perks like beer and doughnuts for folks that can produce a vaccination record.

As of May 24, almost 40% of the US population has been fully vaccinated.

