New York announces $5M lottery entry for those who get vaccinated

New Yorkers who get vaccinated between May 24 and May 28 at some locations across the state will be given a free lottery scratch-off ticket, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday. It's an effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 as demand slows across the state. As of Thursday, around 63% of adult New Yorkers have received one dose, and 54% are fully vaccinated, Cuomo said.

The ticket is for a $5 million lottery, and will be given to adults aged 18 and up who get their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Here's where you can get a free scratch-off lottery ticket in New York:

Medgar Evers College - Carroll Building, Brooklyn

Bay Eden Senior Center, Bronx

Javits Center, New York City

York College, New York City

SUNY Stony Brook Innovation and Discovery Center, Long Island

State Fair Expo Center: NYS Fairgrounds, Syracuse

New York National Guard Armory, Yonkers

University at Buffalo South Campus, Buffalo

SUNY Polytechnic Institute, Queensbury

Rochester Dome Arena, Henrietta

Maryland also announced the $2 million VaxCash Promotion on Thursday, which will divide out a $2 million prize pool between 41 residents who get vaccinated. Daily drawings will reward someone who's been vaccinated at any point in the state with $40,000, starting May 25 until July 4. On the Fourth of July, one person will win $400,000.

"Get your shot for a shot to win," said Gov. Larry Hogan.

The state of Ohio similarly kicked off a program where every adult who's gotten at least one dose of the vaccine will be entered into a $1 million lottery. There will be five weekly drawings, with the first winners being announced on May 26. New Jersey is also giving away free beer to people who get vaccinated at participating breweries during May.

