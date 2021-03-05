The iHealth no-touch digital thermometer is back on sale for pre-COVID price: $20

iHealth

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

About a year ago, demand for no-touch thermometers surged when the coronavirus pandemic hit. That's because a fever is one of the most telling symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. But of course, we don't want people sharing old-school, under-the-tongue thermometers.

Last spring, prices on these devices (which, for a while, were nearly impossible to get) nearly doubled. Right now, however, the , equaling the lowest I've ever seen it.

I've owned one of these for a couple years; it's a breeze to use and it works well. One day last year, I spent an afternoon and evening in bed, with a temperature that seemed to be ticking upward every half hour. Fearing it was COVID-19 (it wasn't), I used the iHealth on myself constantly, grateful to be able to get readings more or less instantaneously.

All you do is put it about an inch from the forehead, then press and hold the button till it vibrates. Presto, there's your reading.

Obviously this is useful for more than just allaying coronavirus fears; it's genuinely great to have on hand, especially if you have young kids. It makes using an oral thermometer feel positively archaic -- and it's a zillion times faster, too.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: How pulse oximeters measure your blood oxygen levels

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.