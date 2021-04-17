Peloton Tread Plus: CPSC warns it can kill kids, pets; says stop using it 'immediately'

Peloton

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission issued an "urgent warning" Saturday, telling people to immediately stop using the Peloton Tread Plus treadmill because of a potentially fatal risk to children and pets. The Tread Plus poses "serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures, and death," the agency said.

"In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately," the agency said in a statement on its site. The agency noted that pets were also in danger.

The CPSC said it was aware of 39 accidents, including one death. In March, Peloton CEO John Foley sent a note customers informing them that a child had died in an accident involving the Peloton Tread Plus and urging them to review and follow safety warnings for the company's exercise equipment.

"We are currently assessing ways to reinforce our warnings about these critical safety precautions to hopefully prevent future accidents," said Foley in that note.

Asked to comment on Saturday's release from the CPSC, a Peloton spokesperson called it "inaccurate and misleading" and said that "like all motorized exercise equipment Tread+ is safe when used in accordance with our safety warnings." The spokesperson pointed to Peloton's full statement about Saturday's CPSC warning.

The CPSC release says consumers should take the following steps:

"Stop using the Peloton Tread+ if there are small children or pets at home. Incidents suggest that children may be seriously injured while the Tread+ is being used by an adult, not just when a child has unsupervised access to the machine.

"If consumers must continue to use the product, CPSC urges consumers to use the product only in a locked room, to prevent access to children and pets while the treadmill is in use. Keep all objects, including exercise balls and other equipment, away from the treadmill.

"When not in use, unplug the Tread+ and store the safety key away from the device and out of reach of children.

"Report any Peloton Tread+ incidents to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov or to CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772."

The agency notes that from August 2018 to September 2020 the Tread Plus was called, simply, the Tread. It gives the model number as TR-01.

The CPSC also posted a video that illustrates, in a terrifying way, how a child can get pulled beneath the Peloton Tread Plus. It's unclear from the video whether the child escaped serious injury. The toddler does manage to get free of the machine and stumble away, but be forewarned: The video is disturbing to watch.

