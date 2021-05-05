Peloton recalls Tread Plus, Tread in major reversal

Peloton

Peloton and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday announced voluntary recalls of the company's Tread Plus and Tread. Last month, the agency warned about the potentially fatal risk posed by the treadmills after a child died in an accident involving the Tread Plus.

They're warning people who've bought either treadmill to "immediately stop using it" and to contact Peloton for a full refund. Peloton has also stopped selling the Tread Plus as it modifies the hardware.

In April, Peloton CEO John Foley pushed back against commission's warning, but on Wednesday he admitted he was wrong.

"Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's request that we recall the Tread Plus. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize," he said in a statement. "Today's announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our members."

