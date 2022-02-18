Formula Recall: How to Check if Your Abbott Baby Formula Is Safe

Huizeng Hu/Getty Images

Baby formula-maker Abbott Nutrition has issued a voluntary recall on select types of powder formulas Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas, the US Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. The company issued the recall after receiving four complaints of babies becoming hospitalized with bacterial infections, one of whom died.

Three of the complaints were for Cronobacter sakazakii, which can cause fever, poor feeding, excessive crying, low energy and other serious symptoms, according to the FDA. One complaint was for Salmonella Newport, which can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, along with other more severe side effects, including high fever.

All of the reported cases of illness have stemmed from powdered formula produced in Abbott Nutrition's facility in Sturgis, Michigan. The company has found evidence of Cronobacter sakazakii in that facility, but not Salmonella Newport, though the investigation is ongoing, according to the FDA.

Though this is scary to hear, parents generally shouldn't worry. Abbott said that it conducts routine testing for these bacteria, and that no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of either bacteria.

Bottom line: It's unlikely that your baby will get sick, even if you have been using one of the recalled formulas. The recall also doesn't include liquid formulas or metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas. But if your baby is experiencing any of these symptoms, you should contact your health care provider immediately.

How to check if your baby formula is impacted by the recall

There's an easy way to check if your Similac, Alimentum or EleCare formula is included in this recall. Here's how:

1. Flip your container of formula over, and find the seven- to nine-digit code located above the Use By date. This code is called the Lot Number.

2. Go to Similac's recall website, and enter the Lot Number. The site will tell you if it's been recalled. You can also call 800-986-8540 to find out. Or, if you'd rather check manually, your formula is part of the recall if all three of the following are true:

The first two digits of the Lot Code are 22 through 37

The Lot Code contains K8, SH or Z2

The expiration date is April 2022 or later

3. If your formula is impacted by the recall, you should throw it away. You can visit SimilacRecall.com for a refund or a replacement.

If you were affected by the recall and need formula to feed your baby, you should contact your health care provider.

No matter what formula you use, you should always follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's instructions for proper preparation, handling and storage. This includes washing your hands before preparing formula, and using prepared formula within one hour from when feeding starts.

Read more: Baby Registry Checklist: 10 Baby Products I Wish I'd Asked For

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.