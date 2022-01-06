PurrSong's cat health tech adorably invades CES 2022

PurrSong

CES

At CES 2022, the pet-tech company PurrSong announced a trio of new products aimed at keeping track of your cat's well being. If you have a cat, you already know that they can be experts at hiding their ailments. It's not always obvious early on that your furry friend is sick. But the sooner you know they're under the weather, the quicker you can get them help.

To aid in monitoring your cat's health, PurrSong is releasing a water dispenser that tracks water consumption, a litter box that tracks your cat's weight and bathroom habits and an activity tracker that can collect data on your cat's movement and sleep patterns. The idea is that any and all of this data can help you see your cat's everyday routine and, more importantly, notice early enough when they break that routine.

If PurrSong sounds familiar, it's because at CES 2019 the company launched the $900 LavvieBot S, a self-cleaning litter box that refills litter automatically. Joining the LavvieBot S in PurrSong's 2022 lineup is LavvieWater, a filtered water dispenser that tracks your cat's water intake. Water is circulated without a motor and filtered to reduce water scale build-up.

PurrSong is also launching a new litter box called the LavvieBox. It's an open air box that can be modified into three different physical setups depending on your cat's preference. The LavvieBox can track your cat's urinary and bowel movement data and weight patterns. It's equipped with an air purifier to reduce odor and dust but, unlike the LavvieBot S, it's not a self-cleaning box.

Rounding out the new trio is the LavvieTag, an activity tracker on a collar that gathers data on your cat's activity. That data is analyzed to determine four main patterns: resting, grooming, walking and running. The LavvieTag is lightweight and lasts four weeks on a single charge.

Even the biggest cat lover might wonder what to do with all of this data. To make it more understandable and useful, PurrSong is launching the AI. Doolittle app, which analyzes all of the data gathered and uses machine learning to detect any potential health issues.

Based on the diagnosis results from veterinarians, PurrSong states that AI. Doolittle is 90% accurate. The company hopes to raise the precision to over 95% by the end of the year.

PurrSong isn't the only company bundling pet health tech with water bowls and cat litter boxes. The gadgets may be exciting but the most important aspect of any high-tech pet paraphernalia is the accuracy of the data that's gathered. We'll have to wait and test these new products by PurrSong to see if they live up to the hype.

Luckily that wait won't be long. The LavvieTag will be released between now and March and should cost around $99. LavvieBox and LavvieWater will be out this Spring and cost around $199 for the water dispenser and $249 for the litter box.

