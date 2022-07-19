MacBook Pro M2 vs. Air M2 Mi Band 7 Lenovo Smart Clock Sale Kohl's Back-To-School Sale Air Fryer Deals Tech for $50 or Less Nura Next-Gen Earbuds Nothing Phone 1 Review
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Wellness Parenting

Best Places to Shop for Back-to-School Supplies

You can save yourself time -- and money -- by stocking up on school supplies at these online retailers.

Desiree DeNunzio headshot
Desiree DeNunzio
3 min read
Show More (2 items)

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Summer is in full swing, and you know what that means, right? It's time to stock up on back-to-school supplies (because when you're a parent, there's no such thing as summer vacation). Like everything these days, back-to-school supplies are more expensive this year, so you'll want to get a head start to get everything your child needs at the best prices. 

If you want to be able to cross off everything on your list in one go, shopping online is the best option. It can also save you money since it's easier to do price comparisons. Luckily, there are several online retailers that will make your back-to-school shopping a whole lot easier. We've rounded up a list of the best places to shop for back-to-school supplies based on prices, availability and the range of items offered. Here are the best places to shop online to find everything your student needs to get them through the school year.
Target

Target

Best back-to-school essentials

Once I've written out a supply list with specific items my kids will need, Target is my go-to place to shop. From highlighters and notebooks to presharpened No. 2 Ticonderoga pencils, Target is a great place to stock up on back-to-school essentials for any grade -- and it's totally budget-friendly. Plus, I don't have to buy everything in bulk, which can be a problem with some online retailers. (No, I do not need to purchase six plastic pencil cases at once.) Keep in mind that you'll need to spend at least $35 to qualify for Target's free shipping, but we all know that's not hard to do.

See at Target
Amazon

Amazon

Best back-to-school bundles

If you already have a Prime membership, Amazon is a great way to save on school supplies. It also has a nice selection of supply kit bundles, which is helpful for those who aren't sure exactly what they'll need. If you don't have a Prime membership, it's worth it to sign up for Amazon's free 30-day trial so you can at least get the free expedited shipping before school starts. Just be sure to cancel it if you don't plan to continue paying for Prime.

See at Amazon
Wisdom Supply

Wisdom Supply

Best eco-friendly school supplies

The best way to be eco-friendly is to sort through your child's school supplies from last year and see what can be reused. But if you absolutely must purchase new supplies and you still want to be as green as possible, Wisdom Supply is your best bet. All of its products are designed to be plastic-free and zero-waste.

See at Wisdom Supply
Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best for dorm essentials

Bed Bath & Beyond isn't the best place to shop for notebooks and pens, but when it comes to dorm room essentials for college students, it can't be beat. From shower caddies to towels to twin XL sheets, you'll find everything your student needs to survive dorm living this fall.

See at Bed Bath & Beyond
L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean

Best for lunch boxes and backpacks

L.L.Bean has a great selection of affordable lunch boxes and backpacks in a variety of prints. And if your kid isn't keen on backpacks, there's also a wide array of classic totes available. Teachers and college students can get 10% off their orders, or you can get 10% off if you subscribe to the L.L.Bean email list. Also be sure to check out our recommendations for the best lunch boxes and backpacks for school

See at L.L.Bean
Best Buy

Best Buy

Best for electronics

Most schools no longer do remote learning, but chances are your student will still need some tech to get them through the school year. Whether they need a new laptop, noise-canceling headphones or a calculator, Best Buy has you covered. If you're shopping for a laptop, be sure to check out our picks for the best laptop for college and the best laptop for high school students.

See at Best Buy
Papier

Papier

Best for pen and paper

After two years of online learning and Zoom, some students understandably would rather use good old-fashioned paper instead of a screen. Papier has a gorgeous selection of notebooks and academic planners, and you can customize them with your student's name -- a thoughtful way to get them ready and excited for a new school year.

See at Papier

Find The Perfect Gift

AllUnder $10Under $20Under $50Under $100Under $250
allmomsdadsgrandparentsfitnesstravelersteenspreteenstechgamingfoodiesromanticjewelryhomekids
107 results
Five S Kneading Massager
$35 at Amazon
Hydro Flask
$35 at Hyrdo Flask
Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$50 at Amazon
Fox in the Forest
$12 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 1
$50 at Amazon
Jacques Torres bonbons
$55 at Jacque Torres
A bouquet of exotic meats
$90 at Man Crates
Sarah Chloe diamond locket
$145 at Sarah Chloe
The Bouqs Co. Pixie bouquet
$99 at The Bouqs Co.
Sweet heart bamboo
$35 at Plants.com
Max Brenner chocolates
$37 at Max Brenner
Ingarden microgreens garden
$100 at Amazon
Shun Sora Japanese petty knife
$70 at Amazon
Wolf Circus Toni gold bracelet
$95 at Wolf Circus
Champagne Gummy Bears
$9 at Sugarfina
MakiMaki sushi roll kit for 2
$125 at MakiMaki
Cote des Roses rosé
$16 at Wine.com
Flavored Truffle Gift Box
$38 at La Maison du Chocolat
Barrel Aged Hot Hive Honey and Reaper Salt Series
$40 at Fuego Box
Carrie Hoffman X studs earrings
$290 at Carrie Hoffman
Wanna Date? sweet date spread
$12 at Uncommon Goods
Italian olivewood serving board
$17 at Sur la table
Three-piece cheese knife set
$20 at CB2
A delivery of fresh pasta
$25 at Goldbelly
Maison Miru heart nap earrings
$75 at Maison
Bokksu Japanese snack box
See at Amazon
State cashmere blanket throw blanket
See at Amazon
HyperChiller
See at Amazon
Nixplay smart digital photo frame
$20 at CB2
Online cooking classes
See at Online Cooking School
Washable Silk Tee & Shorts
See at Quince
Ouai Chill Pill Bath Bombs
See at Ulta
60 Hour Candle
See at TheraBox
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
See at Dyson
Mint & Lily Mama necklace
See at Mint & Lily
Sephora gift card
See at Sephora
Google Nest Hub
See at Google
Theragun Prime
See at Therabody
Matador NanoDry Towel
See at REI
Mixbook
See at Mixbook
Tiki fire pit
See at Amazon
Mario Badescu face spray set
See at Ulta
Flower delivery from BloomsyBox
See at BloomsyBox
Slip silk pillowcase
See at Amazon
Aarke water carbonator
$230 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
$530 at Amazon
MacBook Air M1
$1,000 at Best Buy
Bose SoundLink Flex
$150 at Best Buy
Dell G15
$1,100 at Best Buy
HP Pavilion Aero 13
$1,000 at HP
Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1)
$850 at Best Buy
Mosaic Plant-Based Meal Delivery
$70 at Mosaic
Trade Coffee Subscription
$40 at Trade
Vizio MQ7 65-inch
$1,000 at Amazon
Apple Watch SE
$269 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
$399 at Best Buy
Atlas Tea Club
$199 at Atlas Tea Club
iPhone 11
$499 at Apple
iPhone 13
$799 at Apple
Fitbit Charge 5
$179 at Amazon
Google Pixel 6
$599 at Amazon
iPhone 13 Pro
$999 at Apple
LG C1 OLED 65-inch
$1,797 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
$1,166 at Amazon
TCL Series 4 TV 65-inch
$529 at Amazon
TCL Series 6 TV 65-inch
$999 at Amazon
Theragun Mini
$199 at Amazon
Best of Dylan's Candy Bar Gift Basket
$100 at Dylan's Candy Bar
The Mirror
$1,495 at Mirror
Echo Dot with Clock
$60 at Amazon
Croissant Light
$19 at Amazon
Spanish-style Wine Glasses
$20 at Amazon
Nintendo Switch OLED
$350 at Target
Xbox Series X
$499 at Amazon
Disney Plus Gift Subscription
$80 at Disney
DJI Minin 2 Fly More Combo
$600 at Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
$69 at Amazon
ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
$36 at Amazon
Perfect Pot
$165 at Our Place
Letterfolk Customizable Tile Mat
$75 at West Elm
Parks Project Candle
$36 at Parks Project
iPad Mini 2021
$500 at Best Buy
Crown & Paw Pet Canvas
$50 at Crown & Paw
Coravin Wine Preservation System
$150 at Target
Botley 2.0
$47 at Amazon
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine
$600 at Best Buy
Biolite TraveLight 135
$40 at Biolite
Blockaroo Blocks
$40 at Amazon
Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion Board Game
$32 at Amazon
JBL Go 3
$50 at Amazon
Illy Y3.3 Espresso and Coffee Machine
$149 at Amazon
Lenovo Smart Clock
$35 at Best Buy
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
$79 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Corvette
$30 at Amazon
Madewell Transport Tote
$178 at Madewell
Lunya Silk Sleep Mask
$48 at Lunya
Lite-Brite
$13 at Target
Lodge Cast-Iron Grill Pan
$20 at Amazon
Apple AirPods 3
$150 at Amazon
EarFun Air Pro 2
$80 at Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM4
$250 at Walmart
Sony PlayStation 5
$499 at Amazon
Roku Express 4K Plus
$39 at Amazon
Apple iPad 2021 (9th generation)
$309 at Amazon

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.