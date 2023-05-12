Inflation Eased to 4.9% in April. What Experts Predict Is Next and How to Prepare

After over a year of steady increases, we're finally seeing signs of cooling inflation. In April, prices increased by 4.9% over the past year, finally dropping below 5% and ticking down below expert predictions, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report.

Since early 2021, costs of everyday essentials, from groceries to gas, have become more expensive, reaching an overall record high of 9.1% in June 2022. As a result, the Federal Reserve aggressively raised rates throughout 2022 to combat that inflation. This year, the Fed has continued raising rates by smaller percentages, a signal that inflation might finally be calming.

The most recent CPI numbers showed a 0.4% increase from March to April, with gasoline, shelter and used vehicle costs all pushing the index higher. Groceries, fuel oil and new vehicle costs all decreased, however. The changes in core inflation -- the costs of goods and services minus food and energy, two of the most volatile categories -- offer an important glimpse into what may come next, according to Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi.

"I think the more important part about today's report was the core measures of inflation, particularly on the services side, cooled," said Young. "This was the first time in a long time where core services inflation was below goods inflation, and it's also the lightest gain in core services inflation since July of 2022."

Despite an indication that inflation may continue to decrease, prices are still high. And with the federal fund rate higher than it's been since 2007, borrowing is also more expensive now. From big tech layoffs, bank failures, home prices climbing and rising prices making it harder to afford everyday essentials, Americans' wallets are stretched thin. Here's everything you need to know about rising prices, what's in store for the economy and steps you can take now to prepare for what's ahead.

What is inflation?

"Inflation refers to the increase in the prices of goods and services over time," said Xavier Epps, certified financial planner and CEO of XNE Financial Advising. Simply put, it means your dollar bill doesn't stretch as far as before, whether at the grocery store or a used car lot.

Inflation is usually caused by increased demand or supply side factors like increases in production costs and supply chain constraints. It happens over time and requires historical context to understand. For example, in 1985, the cost of a movie ticket was $3.55. Today, watching a film in the theater will easily cost you $13 for the ticket alone, never mind the popcorn, candy or soda. A $20 bill in 1985 would buy you almost four times what it buys today. And while wages have also risen since then, they're currently not keeping up with inflation.

Typically, we see a 2% inflation rate from year to year. However, inflation becomes a concern when the rate rises above this percentage in a short period of time, as it did throughout 2022. As wages fail to keep up with skyrocketing prices for basic goods and more companies initiate layoffs, US households, particularly low-income Americans, are feeling a severe financial strain on their wallets.

Right now, energy, food and housing are the biggest drivers of the current inflation levels -- though prices are up across the board.

How do we know we're in a period of high inflation?

Inflation isn't a physical phenomenon we can observe. It's an idea backed by a consensus of experts who rely on market indexes and research.

One of the most closely watched gauges of US inflation is the Consumer Price Index, which is produced by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics and based on the diaries of urban shoppers. The CPI reports track data on 80,000 products, including food, education, energy, medical care and fuel.

The BLS also puts together a Producer Price Index, which tracks inflation more from the perspective of the producers of consumer goods. The PPI measures changes in seller prices reported by industries like manufacturing, agriculture, construction, natural gas and electricity.

And there's also the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, prepared by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, which tends to be a broader measure, because it includes all goods and services consumed, whether they're bought by consumers, employers or federal programs on consumers' behalf.

The current inflationary period generally started when the Labor Department announced that the CPI increased by 5% in May 2021, following an increase of 5% in April 2021 -- a rise that caused a stir among market watchers.

Though a rise in the CPI in and of itself doesn't mean we're necessarily in a cycle of inflation, a persistent rise is a troubling sign.

What's caused such high inflation?

There are several reasons why inflation is still higher than normal, and no one reason is greater than the other.

"One of the main factors is the supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which have led to shortages and bottlenecks in producing and distributing goods," said Epps. But there's also a higher demand for goods and services, coupled with a lack of labor -- leading to pressure on prices, he added.

And one way to lower it is to put downward pressure on services inflation, said Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American Economics. "Core goods inflation is already cooling, and shelter inflation is expected to do the same," she said. "The crystal ball gets cloudy when trying to predict what core services, excluding shelter, will look like."

How the Federal Reserve's rate hikes are tied to inflation

In March 2022, the Consumer Price Index reached 8.5%, causing the Fed to initiate its first in a series of 10 rate hikes. The most recent rate hike was triggered in early May.

"As inflation rises, the Fed has to try to control it. Really, the only tool that the Fed has in order to do that is raising policy rates," said Young. At the most basic level, this restricts how much money is available to borrow and spend -- which impacts economic growth.

While the BLS reports on inflation, the Fed moderates inflation and employment rates by managing the money supply and setting interest rates. Part of its mission is to keep average inflation at a steady 2% rate. It's a balancing act, and the main lever it can pull is to adjust interest rates. In general, when interest rates are low, the economy and inflation grow. And when interest rates are high, the economy and inflation slow.

The federal funds rate is the interest rate banks charge each other for borrowing and lending. When the Fed raises this rate, banks pass on this rate hike to consumers, driving up the overall cost of borrowing in the US. That means everything from credit card APRs to interest rates on personal loans tends to tick up. Consequently, this often drives consumers, investors and businesses to pause their investments, leading to a rebalance in the supply-and-demand scales.

That being said, given that inflation is cooling down, experts believe there's a chance that the Fed will pause rate hikes in June if the trends in this month's CPI report continue.

"To pause rate hikes next month, the Fed may need to see a slowdown in the inflation rate and evidence of a sustainable economic recovery," said Epps. "They may consider the impact of their policies on financial stability and employment levels. Ultimately, the decision will depend on the economic data and the Fed's assessment of the risks to the economy."

But there's still time and data that the Fed needs before making its next move.

"I think there's more data to be had," said Young. "But I do think that this (CPI) report and some of the weakening economic data that we've seen gives them a justification to pause if they should want to."

There's still a chance for a recession

As the Fed works to bring inflation down, the biggest fear has been that the economy will slow too quickly, leading to a recession. And while experts are still predicting that we're heading for a recession, they do not believe it will be as deep as in 2008-2009.

"A recession is a very real possibility. In order to get inflation down, the pace of spending needs to slow, which typically only happens during recessions," said Tom Graff, head of investments at Facet. "It is certainly possible that the economy slows but only modestly, and thus avoids a recession -- but some kind of slowdown is inevitable." For now, demand needs to cool down a bit to continue to get inflation under control and economic growth to resume, he added.

What inflation means for you

Periods of high inflation make it more expensive to afford everyday essentials. On top of this, since the Fed has hiked rates 10 times since the spring of 2022, it costs more for businesses and consumers to take out loans, meaning buying a car or a home will get more expensive. Moreover, securities and cryptocurrency markets could also be negatively affected by this: As interest rates increase, liquidity in both markets decreases, causing the markets to dip.

High-interest debt, like credit cards, has also become more expensive. Now's the time to tackle any credit card debt you may have. You may consider a debt consolidation loan to combine any high-interest variable debt into a lower-interest, fixed-rate loan. If you can establish a payoff plan, a balance transfer card can help you avoid interest for a time, while a debt payoff strategy can also help you reach zero sooner. Higher rates won't affect fixed-rate mortgages and auto loans you may already have, but lowering your debt can help you put more money toward an emergency savings fund.

While inflation remains high, there is a silver lining for savers -- many CDs, high-yield savings accounts, money market accounts and treasury bonds are offering rates between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- the highest savings rates we've seen since the 1990s. These high rates can inch you closer to your emergency fund goal to help prepare for a recession or unexpected expense.

The bottom line

Inflation has been falling for the past few months, but it's still high. And there's no guarantee that it will continue to trend downward.

"The thing that still worries me and keeps me up at night is what if we have a month where it pops back up?" said Young. "Although it's tempting to sort of declare victory and say we're headed in the right direction, and things are going well, I think it's too soon to do so." Instead, now's the time for you to stay the course and continue to closely manage your finances -- including debt, spending, saving and investing -- until there's a clear sign that we're closer to the 2% inflation target.