Panasonic is launching a cubicle for your work-from-home setup in September

Panasonic is tapping into the booming remote-working culture spawned by the coronavirus pandemic, launching an office-style cubicle for you to install at home. Spotted earlier Tuesday by The Verge, Panasonic's Komoru desk will provide a semi-private space about one meter square, with walls on two sides. The 88,000 yen (approx $835) cubicle is scheduled to go on sale Sept. 18.

Panasonic says 70% of respondents to its survey would like to continue working from home even after the pandemic is over, and 50% said they've set up their home office in the living room.

The Komoru cubicle desk has a perforated board that's about 47 inches high serving as the partition, with Panasonic saying that installing the desk in the corner of your living room will "create a space for concentrated work." You can use the perforated board to decorate and personalize your cubicle, too.

