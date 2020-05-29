Monkeys steal COVID-19 blood test samples in India

Sergei Karpukhin\TASS via Getty Images

A monkey stole three COVID-19 blood test samples from an Indian health care worker at a local medical college in Meerut, reports Friday revealed. After stealing the samples in Uttar Pradesh, the monkeys escaped to trees and chewed on the coronavirus test kits. They were later recovered, according to AFP.

"Monkeys grabbed and fled with the blood samples of four COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment," Dr. S. K. Garg, an official at Meerut Medical College, told Reuters. "We had to take their blood samples again," he said.

A local journalist with Times Now tweeted a video of a monkey making off with the test samples. It's uncertain whether the samples spilled, according to Reuters, although Garg said they were routine blood samples, not coronavirus swab tests.

There's no evidence yet as to whether monkeys can contract COVID-19, CNET sister site CBS News reported.

India is currently sitting at 173,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and almost 5,000 deaths, according to tracking numbers from John Hopkins University and Medicine.

