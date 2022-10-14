Kids Should Be Screened for Anxiety Starting at Age 8, Health Experts Say

Children as young as 8 years old should be screened for anxiety by their doctor, according to a new recommendation statement by the US Preventive Services Task Force. Kids 12 and older should be screened for major depressive disorder, according to another recommendation published Tuesday.

The Task Force issues recommendations that help shape preventive health care in the US. While the agency can't enforce its recommendations, the formality of issuing mental health screenings for children and adolescents mirrors concern among parents and health care workers alike about a downward trend in youth mental health – including worsening anxiety and depression trends in children during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an April report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 44% of teens experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness during the 12 months prior to the survey.

In June, the American Academy of Pediatrics also urged clinicians to screen children age 8 and older for anxiety and adolescents 12 and older for depression and suicide risk. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among kids and young adults ages 10 to 24, according to the AAP.

In October 2021, the AAP and other organizations that serve children and teens declared a mental health crisis. The US surgeon general followed suit with an advisory two months later.

This month's recommendations follow last month's guidance for all adults to be screened for anxiety and depression.

Read more: 988 Mental Health Hotline Sees Increased Calls Following Rollout

Fstop123/Getty Images

Anxiety symptoms in children

Anxiety is one of the most common mental health disorders in the US, and it can present differently person-to-person. While many people are not diagnosed until adulthood (or aren't diagnosed at all) symptoms of anxiety often appear in childhood. Common symptoms in children can include being very afraid of being away from parents, being afraid of school or places where there are a lot of people, being worried about bad things happening or the future, and physical symptoms like a pounding heart, feeling shaky or dizzy or trouble breathing.

Anxiety symptoms can be frightening (or even feel life-threatening) to adults and may be even more distressing to children who don't understand the root of their symptoms.

Read more: Kids and Mental Health: How to Check Up on Their Well-Being

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.