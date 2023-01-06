Yet Another Omicron Subvariant Gains Steam in the US

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

A new COVID-19 subvariant has seen a "stunning increase" in recent weeks, according to White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, who posted an update Wednesday on Twitter.

XBB.15, which is a new version, or subvariant, of omicron, now accounts for about 40% of current COVID-19 cases in the US, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is an increase from 4% just a few weeks ago, Jha said on Twitter. That's a significant increase even compared to other highly contagious versions of omicron.

This suggests that the subvariant is probably more immune evasive, but more time is needed to determine other properties that would be particularly concerning on a public health and individual level, such as whether it causes more severe disease.

As with all new versions of COVID-19, we'll need to see how XBB.1.5 plays out in the US, especially after the holidays, with the travel and gatherings expected to have fueled the fire of contagious illnesses like COVID-19 and influenza. The antiviral Paxlovid remains available for people at higher risk of getting severely ill.

Here's what we know about the latest versions of omicron.

What is XBB.1.5?

XBB.1.5 is the latest version of COVID-19 to make up the biggest share of cases. It has surpassed BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, which made up about 18% and 27% cases, respectively, on Dec. 31.

For roughly a year, the omicron variant has been dominant. Omicron, delta, alpha and earlier strains of COVID-19 were given their own Greek alphabet label and separate distinction as variants of concern because they proved troublesome enough to scientists in the way they evade vaccine immunity, cause more severe illness or create more serious problems. By contrast, although BA.5 was extremely contagious and caused more reinfections in people who already had COVID-19, it didn't necessitate a big enough change in our public health response to get its own name from the WHO, according to classification logic.

Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images

Will vaccines and treatments work against new subvariants?

More time is needed to assess XBB.1.5. However, Jha warned that if you were last infected with COVID-19 before July or if you never got the new bivalent booster that became available in September, you have a good chance of getting infected with this new strain of the virus.

BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 have affected some COVID-19 treatments.

Monoclonal antibody treatments, including Evusheld for immunocompromised patients, will likely no longer work against BQ.1 or BQ.1.1, according to information from the National Institutes of Health. Bebtelovimab, which is the monoclonal antibody made by Eli Lilly, also doesn't work against the more recent dominant subvariants of COVID-19, and the FDA revoked its authorization in the US on Nov. 30. Other monoclonal antibody treatments were removed from the US market earlier in the pandemic as the virus rendered them ineffective.

There's no indication that Paxlovid, an antiviral that higher risk patients can take in the first few days of their illness, won't work against the newer forms of omicron.

How much protection will you get against BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 from the updated boosters, which are tweaked formulas meant to target the BA.5 subvariant in addition to the "original" form of the virus? Moderna said in November that a small analysis showed a "robust" antibody response against BQ.1.1, though there was about a five-fold drop in antibody titers compared to BA.4/BA.5. Some early research does suggest that BQ.1.1 is neutralized more effectively by the bivalent boosters compared to the original vaccines.

There's still some gray area over how much better the new boosters are at protecting people compared to the original formulas, and some scientists have called for a new approach to vaccines in general (which could possibly include a faster track for a nasal COVID-19 vaccine). However, vaccines and boosters in general have protected against severe disease and death throughout the pandemic and across mutations of the virus. In August, unvaccinated adults were over five times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to adults aged 18 and up who were up to date on their shots.

