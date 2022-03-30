White House Rolls Out New Covid.gov Website for One-Stop Info

Tang Ming Tung/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the Biden administration launched the new Covid.gov website, a centralized resource providing access to tools and information related to coronavirus. The government is offering a single online destination in efforts to help Americans gain access to masks, testing, vaccines and treatment options.

As part of the website rollout, a new Test-to-Treat locator tool is available to help people find testing sites all over the country and receive appropriate treatment if necessary. Additionally, you can learn about COVID rates in your community, order at-home testing kits, or pinpoint where to get a vaccine near you.

When you visit the Covid.gov website, there's an option on the main screen to enter your county information. It will return results for your area's COVID cases and hospitalizations and offer links to the latest news from the CDC. Navigate down to the toolkit to locate where to get masks, medication such as antiviral pills or vaccines. Another section addresses travel, symptoms and home testing. Ultimately, the goal is to provide information and access to health care quickly and easily.

The White House notes that the site is available in English, Spanish and Chinese. For those who need additional support or are unable to go online, you can call the National Hotline at 1-800-232-0233 to receive access to Covid.gov's tools.

Roughly two years into the pandemic, the US has moved to a new phase of dealing with COVID-19 as mask mandates expire and other safety measures ease around the country. Worldwide, there have been more than 6 million deaths, with the US losing over 950,000 people to the disease.

The Biden administration have been cautiously optimistic about a return to normalcy, pointing to the safety and efficacy of vaccines. A look at the Covid.gov site will show how hospitalizations are down due to vaccination rates and other protective measures.

