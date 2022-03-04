Halfpoint Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

The list of states requiring face masks in schools continues to dwindle: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted mask requirements for students and school employees on Wednesday and Rhode Island's statewide school mask mandate expired Friday.

The growing shift comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its masking guidelines: The agency now considers three new metrics: new COVID cases, new hospitalizations and ICU-bed occupancy rates. That decision reduces the number of Americans living in counties with high COVID-19 rates from a majority to less than 30%.

Which states have school mask mandates?



More and more states are ending facemask requirements in schools, some ahead of schedule. These states still have mandates in place, though almost all are scheduled to end this month.

California

Hawaii

New Jersey

Oregon

Washington



District of Columbia

New Jersey will lift mask requirements for students and school employees on March 7.

California's schools will not require masks after Mar. 11, the same day the Oregon Health Authority said its mask mandate will expire.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said school masking requirements will expire on Mar. 21, along with the public masking mandate.

Only Hawaii and the District of Columbia do not have a targeted end date for school mask requirements.

The Center for Dignity in Healthcare for People with Disabilities regularly updates its list of states that have mask mandates, as well as those with bans on mask requirements.

Which states still require masks indoors?



Only three US states still require masks in indoor settings like restaurants, movie theaters, bars and gyms:

Hawaii

Oregon

Washington

California and Connecticut only require unvaccinated people to wear masks indoors.

Washington's masking requirements for most indoor venues are slated to expire on March 11, the same day the Oregon Health Authority has said it will end that state's indoor mask mandate.

JJ Gouin

Hawaii remains the only state without a scheduled date to end public mask requirements, even after the CDC changed its guidance.



"There are several reasons why Hawaii has the second-lowest COVID-19 death rate in the country and the mask mandate is one of those reasons." Hawaii Health Department spokesperson Brooks Baehr said in a statement, WTTW reported.

What is the federal mask mandate?

Due to concerns around the more virulent omicron variant, the Biden administration in December extended its mask mandate for those traveling by train, bus and airplane. Originally intended to expire on Jan. 18, the measure has been extended to March 18.

The White House has not said if it plans to extend the federal mask mandate further.

What are the CDC's mask recommendations?

The CDC updated its mask recommendations: While it still recommends people in areas with high levels of COVID-19 transmission wear masks indoors, it's taking a more "holistic" approach that evaluates new infections and hospitalizations, as well as ICU-bed occupancy rates.

You can look up your own county's community COVID level with the CDC's new COVID-19 County Check tool.

The CDC has said that people outdoors generally do not need to wear masks, regardless of community COVID level, unless they are in extended close contact with other people.

What is the World Health Organization's position on masks?



The World Health Organization's current guidance is that wearing a well-fitting mask that covers the nose and mouth is recommended indoors in areas with poor ventilation or where social distancing cannot be maintained, "irrespective of vaccination status or history of prior infection."

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.