CDC to Extend Federal Mask Mandate by Two Weeks, Report Says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to extend the federal mask requirement for public transit by two week, according to a report Wednesday from the Associated Press.

The federal mandate, which is currently set to expire on April 18, requires travelers to wear masks on buses, subways, trains, ferries and other forms of public transit. The original order from the CDC has been in effect since Feb. 1, 2021, and has been extended multiple times.

The CDC plans to extend the mandate in order to monitor for a possible increase "in severe virus outcomes as cases rise in parts of the country," reported the AP, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter.

The CDC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

