What to Know About 'Sexual Enhancement' Pills and Boosting Testosterone Levels

A handful of sexual enhancement supplements and similar products were recalled, according to a March notice from Pyramid Wholesale that was posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website.

They're being pulled because they contain undeclared prescription drugs, including Viagra or Cialis. While they can be prescribed safely for some people, these drugs are not safe or suitable for others, including those with certain health conditions. They may also interact with other prescription drugs someone is taking.

Most products appear to be marketed toward men with claims for "time," "stamina" and "size," but at least one is for "female enhancement." A full list of (grainy) product photos can be found on the FDA's page. The products were sold in bulk in California and out of state, according to the recall.

In general, it's a good idea to avoid any supplement or beverage with sensational claims on what its products can do, or ones that leave you scratching your head wondering if a product you can get at a convenience store can work that type of magic. According to Dr. Amin Herati, a urologist with Johns Hopkins Hospital and the Brady Urological Institute, people unwittingly taking supplements that contain erectile dysfunction medication may be particularly at risk if they're also taking a certain medication for chest pain, since combination that can drop blood pressure to dangerous levels.

Herati said the best advice to follow, whether you're looking for a sexual enhancement medication or you're interested in learning more about your testosterone levels, is to speak with your doctor. They'll be able to weigh your specific health goals to get you the right treatment.

"Avoid some of these pop-up clinics," Herati said of unregulated supplements and treatments in general.

Here's what to know about sexual health medication, how to maintain healthy hormone levels naturally and who may benefit from medication.

Where to find safe sexual enhancement or erectile dysfunction medication

Erectile dysfunction, or problems achieving or maintaining an erection, is common. It happens in about half of men age 40 and up, though it often occurs in younger people, too, according to Yale Medicine.

Because ED has different causes, which can include physical health problems or a mental health concern like anxiety or depression, you should see a doctor to find the root cause if you're noticing a pattern or if it's causing you stress. Herati noted that in younger people, psychological factors are more commonly the cause of ED, so oral medication for ED won't be the right fix.

But for others, a prescription medication may be recommended. You should be able to get a prescription from your regular doctor or whoever you see for your primary care.

You can also get a prescription online. Hims, the telemedicine site that got its start in sexual health and skin care, continues to be a popular place for more comprehensive men's health care, including skin, hair and some mental health care as well as sexual health care. One thing to note about Hims & Hers is that it doesn't accept health insurance, but there are other telemedicine sites that do.

VickyLeon/E+ via Getty Images

What are the symptoms of low testosterone? Can you boost testosterone levels naturally?

Testosterone levels naturally decline as part of normal age progression. Symptoms of lower testosterone levels are broad and can have different causes, making it tricky to identify. Some symptoms in people with testes include low energy, low libido, less frequent erections or trouble maintaining them, difficulty losing weight, depression and loss of muscle mass.

Anyone concerned about their symptoms can ask their doctor about a testosterone test, Herati said. But people who are immunocompromised, people with diabetes, those who've undergone radiation therapy, people with bone density loss, people with infertility and people with certain chronic drug use may be at higher risk of developing low testosterone, according to Herati.

In terms of improving your testosterone levels naturally, the same things that can boost your overall health are also going to benefit your hormones and testosterone levels, including exercise and maintaining nutrition. Stress reduction is another important factor to keep in mind when we're talking about hormones or overall health in general. Long-term exposure to elevated levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, has been known to wreak havoc on our bodies.

In terms of diet, opting for a well-rounded diet (not fat-free or extreme) is beneficial. Think of foods that are already good for your heart like vegetables, healthy fats and fish.

Zinc has been shown to have a positive effect on testosterone levels (at least in post-menopausal women), so saving room for foods with zinc may be a good idea. Specific foods to consider for healthy testosterone (and overall health), according to information pulled from the US Department of Veteran Affairs' Whole Health overview, include green tea, fruits and vegetables of different colors, nuts, fiber and ground flaxseed.

If you feel like adding a supplement, some research has supported nutrients like vitamin D, zinc and DHEA for improved testosterone levels, though it's better to get nutrients directly from food. Also, keep in mind supplements and vitamins are not regulated by the FDA, so always check with your doctor or a dietician before adding one to your routine, even if you can get it over-the-counter.

So, to what extent will all of these generally healthy support healthy testosterone levels? According to Herati, it may depend on what you're going for.

"Being healthful and mindful of what one eats is a good idea," he said, adding that through diet alone "nobody's going to go from low to normal."

Who should get their testosterone levels checked, and who may benefit from medication

If you've consulted with a doctor and they've determined your symptoms are due to low testosterone, and they can't be helped by lifestyle changes, what they'll recommend depends on your future plans and health goals, according to Herati.

For example, testosterone therapy comes with risks, like reducing sperm production (which wouldn't be good for people who want to keep their fertility) and worsening sleep apnea when used for normal aging. Prescribed testosterone-boosting medication may be appropriate in other cases, Herati said.

But this all hinges on the fact you're treating low testosterone, as defined by your doctor based on your individual level and what's expected for normal range. Someone with normal testosterone levels wanting to improve their athletic performance, for example, won't see a real benefit from a medication that's FDA-approved for low testosterone, Herati said. There would be a noticeable difference at "super high" levels, he said, but at that point, the health risks would outweigh any benefit.