This Is Who's Eligible for a Monkeypox Vaccine, and Everything Else We Know About It

What's happening Vaccines are being offered to people at higher risk of the disease, but vaccine doses are in limited supply. Why it matters Vaccination could be an important step to help curb the spread of monkeypox, which the WHO has declared a public health emergency. What it means for you Some men who have sex with men are eligible for a vaccine, as well as other people who may have been exposed to monkeypox. Given limited supply, you'll probably only get the first dose of the two-dose vaccine for the time being.

The monkeypox outbreak is growing in the US, with most states reporting cases. More than 4,900 cases have been reported in the country, with most in New York, followed by California. New York state and San Francisco on Thursday declared local health emergencies, moves meant to open up more funding and expand testing and vaccine resources.

There is a vaccine for monkeypox available, Jynneos, but access for those who need it has been difficult (some gay and bisexual men are eligible, as are health care workers). Federal officials have acknowledged that demand for the vaccine is outpacing supply, and the US Department of Health and Human Services has been moving more doses to states. As of this week, HHS said it has delivered more than 336,000 doses throughout the US. The government has promised that 6.9 million doses total will be available by mid-2023, but some critics have warned that the general public health response to monkeypox has been much too slow.

"We're sort of playing catch-up," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious-disease expert and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

In some areas, like San Francisco, New York City and Washington, DC, people who are eligible for the vaccine are getting only the first dose of the two-dose series. Officials say this will still offer protection against monkeypox and that it's in line with the response in other countries, including Canada and the UK.

Here's what we know about the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine currently being given out, and who's eligible for it. Also, here's what to know about ACAM2000, the older generation vaccine that works against monkeypox.

What is the monkeypox vaccine?

The US has two vaccines that work against monkeypox in its national stockpile. Both are expected to work before a monkeypox exposure, as well as after an exposure before symptoms start. (The fact that the vaccines work post-exposure sets monkeypox apart from diseases like COVID-19.)

Jynneos (made by Bavarian Nordic) is a new-generation vaccine approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2019 for monkeypox and smallpox. It's a two-dose vaccine, with each shot given four weeks apart. It uses a weakened virus and is approved for adults 18 and older who are at high risk of getting monkeypox or smallpox.

Jynneos is the vaccine that is being shipped out and currently being used in the US monkeypox response. It's limited in supply, but the CDC says there may be more available in the coming weeks and months.

Jynneos is the newest monkeypox vaccine, but it's not the only one in the US stockpile.

ACAM2000 is a second-generation smallpox vaccine that also works against monkeypox. (The two diseases are closely related and both caused by orthopoxviruses, which makes this possible.) If necessary, the US Department of Health and Human Services said it's also prepared to ship out the ACAM2000 vaccine, which is in greater supply than Jynneos but remains a second choice in the monkeypox response because it has a side effect profile that isn't safe for certain people.

ACAM2000 is administered differently than the typical vaccine shot we're used to. It's given by dipping a needle into a vaccine solution which will then be "pricked" several times on the upper arm. It will cause a localized infection (a "pox"), prompting an immune response.

While ACAM2000 doesn't cause smallpox, it contains live vaccina virus, which isn't suitable for everyone. It could be unsafe for immunocompromised people, pregnant folks and those with certain heart or skin diseases, like eczema.

Smallpox was declared eliminated from the world in 1980. The US stopped routine vaccination against it in 1972, though some health care workers or people who work in labs may have had the vaccine. According to the CDC, ACAM2000 is a derivative of Dryvax, which helped eradicate smallpox.

Who needs a monkeypox vaccine?

Exact criteria for who should get a monkeypox vaccine depend on the city or state people live in and how widespread the outbreak is there, but men who have sex with men and who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last two weeks (they met their recent partner or partners through a social media app like Grindr, for example) are eligible in cities like New York. That's because most cases in the current outbreak are in gay and bisexual men, though anyone with close contact to monkeypox can get the disease.

According to the CDC, you meet the criteria for a monkeypox vaccine if:

You're a contact of someone who has monkeypox or you were identified as possibly exposed via contact tracing.



You had a sexual partner within the last two weeks who has monkeypox.

You've had multiple sexual partners in the last two weeks in an area with a high number of monkeypox cases.

If you're concerned about monkeypox and think you might be at high risk for an exposure, look for your city's and state's current guidance. You can also also check with your doctor, or book an appointment for the vaccine online, a process that'll walk you through the eligibility criteria. Here's New York City's vaccine appointment website. You can make an appointment and find a vaccine in San Francisco by calling one of the city's clinics or visiting its drop-in location.

How effective are the vaccines? How long do they take to work?

The CDC says that the Jynneos vaccine takes two weeks (14 days) after the second dose for immunity to build, and that ACAM2000 takes four weeks for maximum immunity. Though many people are receiving only the first dose of Jynneos at this time, early research suggests that one dose will still offer some protection, at least for a shorter period of time.

Because the US outbreak of monkeypox is so new, there's no data yet on exactly how effective the vaccines will be in the current situation, according to the CDC. Effectiveness of Jynneos against monkeypox is supported by animal studies, the agency says. And though it won't be used in most cases, ACAM2000 is closely related to Dryvax, the vaccine that helped get rid of smallpox. Effectiveness of ACAM2000 is supported by animal studies as well as human clinical trials.

You should still self-isolate if you develop symptoms of monkeypox after getting vaccinated, such as a rash, the CDC says. For the vaccine to be most effective post-exposure, the vaccine should be given within four days of the exposure, according to the CDC. If given between four and 14 days post-exposure, it may not prevent infection but is expected to reduce the symptoms of the disease, the agency says.

Why does the US have a stockpile of monkeypox vaccines?



The US has a stockpile of Jynneos and ACAM2000 on hand not because the country was worried about an outbreak of monkeypox (which has been endemic in some African countries for years), but in case smallpox becomes a public threat again. Smallpox was declared eliminated in the 1980s, and the last natural outbreak in the US happened in the 1949s. But smallpox is usually much more severe than monkeypox, and officials worry it could be used as biological warfare.

"The stockpile was created in the event of a biological weapons attack on the United States with smallpox," Adalja says. In this event, health officials would not be rationing vaccines or using only the newer-generation vaccine, according to Adalja.

"If there was a smallpox attack, we would be using whatever vaccines we have to be able to deal with it," he added.

