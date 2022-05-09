New Versions of Omicron Drive Up COVID Cases

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

Newer, more contagious versions of the omicron variant are causing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the US. While numbers are still relatively low compared with the winter surge, they prove that the pandemic isn't over, despite dropped mask mandates and a return to a mostly "normal" life.

Omicron and all its forms are causing 100% of COVID-19 cases in the US, according to a May 5 report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are several lineages of omicron, according to the CDC, but BA.2 (originally called "stealth omicron") and BA.2.12.1 make up most COVID-19 cases in the US. (BA.1 was the "original" omicron that caused the winter surge.)

As of May 4, cases are up about 21% compared with the previous seven-day average, the CDC said. Hospitalizations also increased about 17%. Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, said on Twitter that the current "rate of rise" is similar to the delta variant increase of last summer, while still remaining relatively low.

Deaths are still decreasing, but the country is approaching one million deaths from COVID-19 -- a grim benchmark once considered unfathomable. Hospitalization increases are being driven by the Northeast, according to The New York Times. New York City and other East Coast cities have been ahead of and foreshadowed the pandemic in the rest of the country at different points over the last couple of years.

A new report from the CDC released recently confirmed that nearly 60% of Americans, and as many as 75% of children, have had COVID-19 as of February 2022. Researchers looked at infection-induced antibodies, which are different from vaccine-induced antibodies, Dr. Kristie Clarke, a researcher on the study, noted in a media briefing. She also said prior infection doesn't necessarily equate to immunity from COVID-19, as researchers didn't measure the level of protective antibodies against COVID-19 reinfection or severe disease.

Here's what to know about BA.2 and the other versions of omicron.

What are subvariants or sublineages?

Variants are made up of multiple lineages and sublineages. Each variant has a "parent" lineage, according to the CDC, followed by other lineages, which you can think of like a family tree. As the virus spreads between people, mutations occur, but not all of them change the characteristics of the virus in meaningful ways.

The omicron variant and its sublineages made the virus much more contagious and capable of infecting more people, but it's lead to less severe disease, on average, than the delta variant.

Genomic surveillance can detect variants and sublineages. Scientists in South Africa were able to quickly identify omicron as a new variant this winter because of the way it presents through PCR tests. The original omicron causes a dropped signal or marker on the test that sets it apart from delta, which was the dominant variant prior to omicron. BA.2, however, doesn't have the same signal, called an S gene target failure. This makes it more stealthy, though genomic sequencing (which happens to about 10% of COVID-19 PCR tests in the US) will detect all omicron subvariants and coronavirus variants in general.

Sarah Tew/CNET

What are the symptoms of the current COVID variants?

Data available currently suggests that BA.2 doesn't cause more severe disease than the original omicron variant, even if it is more transmissible. (The WHO notes that the transmission difference between original omicron and stealth omicron is smaller than the difference between delta and omicron.)

There isn't research available right now to suggest BA.2 causes different symptoms than the original omicron variant. For many people who catch COVID-19 (especially those who are fully vaccinated or boosted), COVID-19 symptoms resemble cold symptoms such as sore throat, runny nose and fatigue. Staying home if you're sick and not just assuming it's allergies or a cold if you have mild symptoms is especially important during periods when COVID-19 cases are on the rise, like right now.

Is BA.2.12.1 more severe? Will the vaccines work?

The WHO, considering all available real-world data, concluded there's no reported difference in severity between omicron BA.1 and BA.2, despite the latter's growth advantage.

Between BA.2 and BA.2.12.1, the newer version is believed to be about 25% more transmissible, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a media briefing, but more evaluation and research is underway.

Like the original omicron, BA.2 means more fully vaccinated people will experience breakthrough infections. But those who are fully vaccinated, and especially boosted against COVID-19, "continue to have strong protection against severe disease," Walensky said at the briefing.

In a March 8 statement, the WHO said that though there are cases of people getting sick with BA.2 after they've already had COVID-19 caused by omicron, early data suggests that infection with BA.1 provides "substantial protection" against BA.2, at least for a while.

