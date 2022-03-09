The Last State With a COVID Mask Mandate Is Letting It Expire

JJ Gouin

Hawaii will let its mask requirements expire on March 25 at 11:59 p.m., Gov. David Inge announced Tuesday, making it the final state in the union to schedule an end to public mask mandates.

"It's taken the entire community to get to this point – with lowered case counts and hospitalizations," Inge said in a tweet. "We're also better at treating people who are infected, have boosters, & the CDC rates our COVID19 community level 'low.'"

Inge cautioned of the possibility of new COVID-19 variants and said residents should be ready to reinstitute the mask policy, "if needed."

Masks will still be required in public schools, airports, nursing homes, correctional facilities and other specific settings.

Hawaii had been the last holdout: California and Oregon will both end their public mask requirements on Friday.



The shift comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its masking guidelines to focus on new COVID-19 cases, new hospitalizations and ICU bed occupancy rates. As a result, the number of Americans living in counties with high COVID-19 rates has plummeted from a majority to less than 30%.

Read on to learn more about which states still require masks, how the CDC guidance and has shifted and more.

Which states still require masks indoors?



Only three US states still require masks in indoor settings like restaurants, movie theaters, bars and gyms:

Hawaii

Oregon

Washington

California and Connecticut only require unvaccinated people to wear masks indoors.

Washington's masking requirements for most indoor venues are slated to expire on March 11 -- the same day the Oregon Health Authority has said it will end that state's indoor mask mandate.

On Tuesday, Gov. David Inge announced Hawaii's mask requirements would expire March 25, making it the last state to drop a mask mandate.

Which states have school mask mandates?

These states still have mandates in place, though almost all are scheduled to end this month.

California

Hawaii

Oregon



Washington



District of Columbia

California's schools will not require masks after March 11 -- the same day the Oregon Health Authority said its mask mandate will expire.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said school masking requirements will expire on March 21, along with the public masking mandate.

Hawaii is the only state without a projected end date for school mask requirements.

Washington, DC, officially lifted its school mask mandate Tuesday afternoon, but Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee gave contradictory information, tweeting Tuesday that "for the immediate future, masks are still required indoors at all DC Public Schools for students, staff, and visitors."

What are the CDC's mask recommendations?

The CDC updated its mask recommendations in early March: While it still recommends people in areas with high levels of COVID-19 transmission wear masks indoors, it's taking a more "holistic" approach that evaluates new infections and hospitalizations, as well as ICU bed occupancy rates.

You can look up your own county's community COVID level with the CDC's new COVID-19 County Check tool.

The CDC has said that people outdoors generally do not need to wear masks, regardless of community COVID level, unless they are in extended close contact with other people.

What is the federal mask mandate?

Due to concerns around the more virulent omicron variant, the Biden administration in December extended its mask mandate for those traveling by train, bus and airplane. Originally intended to expire on Jan. 18, the measure has been extended to March 18.

The White House has not said if it plans to extend the federal mask mandate further.

What is the World Health Organization's position on masks?



The World Health Organization's current guidance is that wearing a well-fitting mask that covers the nose and mouth is recommended indoors in areas with poor ventilation or where social distancing cannot be maintained, "irrespective of vaccination status or history of prior infection."

