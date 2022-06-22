FDA Will Reportedly Ban Juul From US Market

The US Food and Drug Administration is poised to ban Juul Lab's e-cigarettes from the US marketplace, people familiar with the situation told the Wall Street Journal.

The ban follows a broad review of Juul, which needs FDA authorization for its e-cigarettes to stay on the market. Juul could appeal through the FDA, or challenge the rule in court, the WSJ reported.

Juul has been reprimanded by the FDA in the past for promoting the company's products as safer than other tobacco products. E-cigarettes were initially marketed toward former smokers to help them avoid the harmful effects of real cigarettes; they work by converting liquid nicotine into vapor. But experts have warned that the smooth delivery of a high nicotine content, packaged in a sleek design, may promote nicotine addiction in younger people.

The FDA has taken many steps to regulate the e-cigarette and vaping industry, including issuing a ban of flavored cartridge-based vaping products.

Juul is one of the bigger names in the industry, but not the only company selling e-cigarettes. As the WSJ reported, the FDA has cleared several of Juul's rivals, including Reynolds American Inc. and NJOY Holdings Inc., to keep tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes on the market.

Juul didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. An FDA spokesperson said they couldn't provide any information at this time.

