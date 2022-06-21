Biden Administration May Cut Nicotine Levels in Cigarettes

President Joe Biden's administration may force tobacco companies to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes sold in the US to minimally or nonaddictive levels, according to the Washington Post, which cited an anonymous source. The rule may be announced as soon as Tuesday.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article will be updated shortly.

