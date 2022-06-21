Amazon Prime Day Best VPNs in 2022 How Solar Panels Save Money Recession-Proof Your Finances Sleep Supplements Beyond Melatonin
Wellness Medical

Biden Administration May Cut Nicotine Levels in Cigarettes

It'll require tobacco companies to cut nicotine to minimally or nonaddictive levels, the Washington Post reported.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Cigarette butt standing up after being stubbed out on a white and gray surface
Tobacco companies could soon be forced to reduce the amount of nicotine in cigarettes sold in the US.
Peter Dazeley/Getty

President Joe Biden's administration may force tobacco companies to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes sold in the US to minimally or nonaddictive levels, according to the Washington Post, which cited an anonymous source. The rule may be announced as soon as Tuesday.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article will be updated shortly.

