End of Mask Mandates: Every US State Goes Mask-Free

The final US states mandating residents to wear masks indoors to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have joined the rest of the country and lifted those requirements. Washington's and Oregon's mask restrictions expire at midnight tonight, and on Tuesday, Hawaii announced its indoor mask mandate would end March 25.

Hawaii was previously the final state in the union without a scheduled end to its public mask mandate. As of March 26, there will be no US states requiring residents to wear masks indoors.

"It's taken the entire community to get to this point -- with lowered case counts and hospitalizations," Hawaii Gov. David Inge tweeted. "We're also better at treating people who are infected, have boosters, & the CDC rates our COVID19 community level 'low.'"

Masks will still be required in Hawaii's public schools, airports, nursing homes, correctional facilities and other specific settings.

The conclusion of state mask mandates comes after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its masking guidelines to focus on new COVID-19 cases, new hospitalizations and ICU bed occupancy rates. As a result, the number of Americans living in counties or municipalities with a high level of COVID-19 has plummeted from a majority to about 6% as of March 11.

Read on to learn more about mask requirements, how CDC guidance and has shifted and more.

Which states still require masks indoors?



On March 11, indoor masking requirements in Washington and Oregon will expire at midnight, leaving Hawaii as the only state requiring masks in indoor settings like restaurants, movie theaters, bars and gyms. With Governor Inge's announcement on Tuesday, Hawaii's mask restrictions will end March 25.

California was requiring unvaccinated people to wear masks indoors, even after it lifted universal masking requirements. That restriction ended on March 1. Connecticut still maintains its indoor mask requirement for unvaccinated residents.

Which states have school masking requirements?

These states still have mandates in place, though most will end soon.

California

Hawaii

Oregon



Washington

California's schools will no longer require masks after March 11 -- the same day that Oregon's mask mandate expires. However, individual school districts and localities in California can continue to require masks for students. Los Angeles Unified will require masks for students, even after the state mandate ends. San Diego Unified announced that masks will end on April 4.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has said that school masking requirements will expire on March 21, along with the public masking mandate.

Hawaii is now the only state without a projected end date for school mask requirements.

Washington, DC, officially lifted its school mask mandate Tuesday, but the public school district still requires indoor masking. Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee tweeted Tuesday that "for the immediate future, masks are still required indoors at all DC Public Schools for students, staff, and visitors." Several private and religious schools in DC have eliminated their masking requirements.

What are the CDC's mask recommendations?

The CDC updated its mask recommendations in early March: While it still recommends people in areas with high levels of COVID-19 transmission wear masks indoors, it's taking a more "holistic" approach that evaluates new infections and hospitalizations, as well as ICU bed occupancy rates.

You can look up your own county's community COVID level with the CDC's COVID-19 County Check tool.

The CDC has said that people outdoors generally do not need to wear masks, regardless of community COVID level, unless they are in extended close contact with other people.

What is the federal mask mandate?

The US national mask mandate requires those traveling by train, bus, airplane or other public transportation to wear masks while doing so. The rules went into effect with an executive order from President Joe Biden in January 2021. The mandate was originally supposed to expire on Jan. 18, 2022 -- it was extended to March 18 during the omicron surge and now has been extended again to April 18.

In a joint statement with the Transportation Security Administration, the CDC announced that it would use the next month to "work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor."

What is the World Health Organization's position on masks?



The World Health Organization's current guidance is that wearing a well-fitting mask that covers the nose and mouth is recommended indoors in areas with poor ventilation or where social distancing cannot be maintained, "irrespective of vaccination status or history of prior infection."

