BA.2 is Now the Dominant COVID Variant in US, CDC Data Shows

BA.2, also called "stealth omicron," is now spreading widely in the US. It was responsible for nearly 55% COVID-19 cases in the US during the week that ended March 26, according to a new estimate on Tuesday from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While BA.2 is more contagious than the original omicron (BA.1), available data doesn't show it causing more severe disease, according to a late February statement by the World Health Organization. Health officials have also said our immunity should hold up similarly to how it has with the version of omicron that drove the winter spike. To boost protection in people most vulnerable to severe disease, the US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized second boosters for adults age 50 and up.

But as mask mandates and city vaccine requirements are expiring and the country moves into a new phase of dealing with the threat of COVID-19, some scientists caution that US is once again underestimating the coronavirus.

The US is also running short on money for its COVID-19 response, according to the White House, in a call to action for Congress. The Uninsured Program has already stopped accepting claims for COVID-19 testing and treatments for Americans without health insurance. The Biden administration is warning that without more funding, the US will run out of COVID-19 treatment supply and additional boosters or vaccines for all Americans.

BA.2 has led to larger COVID waves in other countries, and public health officials are monitoring how it changes the situation in the US.

Here's what we know about BA.2.

Why is it called 'stealth omicron'?

Scientists in South Africa were able to quickly identify omicron as a new variant this winter because of the way it presents through PCR tests. The original omicron causes a dropped signal or marker on the test that sets it apart from delta, which was the dominant variant prior to omicron. Omicron BA.2, however, doesn't have the same signal, called an S gene target failure. This makes it more stealthy, though genomic sequencing (which happens to about 10% of COVID-19 PCR tests in the US) will detect all omicron subvariants and coronavirus variants in general.

What are the symptoms of BA.2?

Data available currently suggests that BA.2 doesn't cause more severe disease than the original omicron variant, even if it is more transmissible. (The WHO notes that the transmission difference between original omicron and stealth omicron is smaller than the difference between delta and omicron.)

There isn't research available right now to suggest BA.2 causes different symptoms than the original omicron variant. For many people who catch COVID-19 (especially those who are fully vaccinated or boosted), COVID-19 symptoms resemble cold symptoms and you should stay home if you're sick.

According to the COVID symptom tracking app Zoe, the top five COVID-19 symptoms in December were runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat.

Is BA.2 more severe? Can you get omicron twice?

One early Danish study, which hasn't been peer-reviewed, found no difference in hospitalization rates between the original omicron variant and BA.2. This is in contrast to another preliminary study from researchers in Japan who found that BA.2 may be different enough from the original omicron variant to be considered a whole new variant and could also be more severe.

The WHO, however, considering all available the real-world data, concluded there's no reported difference in severity between omicron BA.1 and BA.2, despite its growth advantage.

"BA.2 has a whole mess of new mutations that no one has tested," Dr. Jeremy Luban, a virologist at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School in Worcester, told Nature in February. Like previous variants and subvariants, scientists need to observe the virus in the real world to determine the significance of those mutations.

Like the original omicron, BA.2 makes our vaccines less protective against infection than earlier variants, but there isn't data now to show whether we're worse off with BA.2. In a March 8 statement, the WHO said that while there are cases of people getting sick with BA.2 after they've already had COVID-19 caused by omicron, early data suggests that infection with BA.1 provides "substantial protection" against BA.2, at least for a while.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing last week that BA.2 doesn't appear to be more likely to evade our immune protection, which includes the protection from vaccines.

