14 Things to Buy With Your FSA Money Before It Runs Out

If you have a Flexible Spending Account (FSA), you can use it for a range of different medical expenses, including copays for doctor's office visits and dental cleanings. But you can also use it shop online, and you might be surprised at what your FSA money can help you buy: workout recovery, pain relief, skin care and more. You don't want to miss out on the surprising deals you can score, especially if you have leftover money at the end of the year.

If you're looking for things to buy with FSA money, look no further: Here are 14 FSA-eligible items to choose from. First, a quick disclaimer: The government provides an , but if you're ever unsure about what you can or can't purchase with your FSA, be sure to check with the terms of your account first.

1. Skin care

Many skin care products and are FSA-eligible, as are acne treatment and prevention products. You can even buy a with your FSA.

Some skin care products, such as toner or spot treatment, require a prescription from your doctor to be eligible. Treatments for conditions such as eczema and rosacea also require a prescription, and anything with mainly cosmetic purposes -- such as chemical peels and microdermabrasion -- does not qualify.

2. Condoms, pregnancy tests and fertility kits

Let your FSA pay for your . Condoms, pregnancy tests, fertility kits and are all FSA-eligible purchases. With a prescription, you can also purchase with FSA money.

3. Glasses and sunglasses

For those who weren't born with perfect vision, an FSA covers prescription glasses and sunglasses, even high-end brands like and . Just make sure to visit your optometrist for an updated prescription before purchasing a pair (you can use your FSA to cover the optometry exam, too).

Wear contact lenses instead? You can also pay for those with your FSA money.

4. Staple medications

Over-the-counter medications do require a prescription to be FSA-eligible, but a simple visit to your doctor could allow you to stock up on pain relievers, allergy medicine, heartburn relief, antacids and other medicine cabinet staples. Check the FSA Store's list of .

5. Heating and cooling pads

Struggle with lower back pain or nagging injuries? Heating and cooling pads can help, and you can purchase them with FSA funds. Many brands and types are online, but you can also just pick one up from your local drugstore.

6. First-aid kit

Pretty much any first-aid kit is FSA-eligible, and this is one way to get around the prescription required for over-the-counter pain medications: Many first aid kits include travel-sized bottles of pain relievers, and you don't need a prescription to buy a first-aid kit.

7. Sunscreen

Sunscreen is a surprisingly expensive essential -- most cost at least $10 and go up in price significantly from there, depending on the brand you choose. Use your hard-earned FSA dollars to pay for it. are also covered.

8. Thermometer

Your FSA funds cover a whole range of , including smart thermometers. Choose from digital, in-ear, forehead, mouth and other designs.

9. Blood-pressure monitor

Your FSA funds cover a variety of blood-pressure monitors, including the , and the , all of which are compatible with Apple Watch and iPhone.

10. Other home medical devices

Blood pressure monitors aren't the only at-home medical devices you can purchase with your FSA. You can also buy , , , , , , such as a defibrillator, .

11. Breast pump

For new moms, are covered under an FSA. This includes cleaning wipes, disposable nursing pads, reusable baby bottles, tote bags and breast milk coolers.

12. Shoe inserts and foot care

You can buy shoe inserts, as well as toe cushions and arch braces, with your FSA. Wart removers and other foot grooming treatments, such as callus trimmers, are also qualified FSA expenses. You may even be able to purchase a with your FSA.

13. Sleep aids

Oral sleep aids are only eligible with a prescription from your doctor, but you can purchase sleep masks, vaporizers, bed warmers and other with your FSA funds.

14. Travel preparation

According to the IRS Publication 502, you can't pay for a vacation with your FSA money -- but you can buy with those funds. For example, travel pillows, sunscreen, and more are all eligible FSA expenses.

Bonus: Alternative medicine

Wanting to try out acupuncture, chiropractic care or another complementary medical treatment? This ultimately depends on your employer, but many businesses allow employees to use their FSA funds for these kinds of health treatments.

If your employer does allow you to use FSA money for this, make sure to check with the clinic or practice you want to visit, too.

Some virtual providers and apps also take FSA accounts to pay for membership fees.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.