Headspace Invites You to Breathe With Yoda for May the Fourth

As Star Wars fans around the world celebrate May the Fourth, Headspace unveiled its stream of themed mindfulness exercises led by masters such as Chewbacca and Yoda. Want to your mind train like the Jedi legend Obi-Wan Kenobi? Do you wish to tame intergalactic stress like Chewie? Put your light sabers down. Headspace's special collaboration with Star Wars has you covered.

The app now features a collection of techniques for breathing, sleeping and overall relaxation. Though Yoda is among the best to teach you how to breathe, BB-8, R2-D2 and the galaxy's favorite Wookiee are also on deck with a set of techniques. Headspace also wants to gently lull you sleep with quiet trips to Ahch-To, Tatooine or on an X-wing.

For a limited time, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial on the annual plan, priced at $70. The monthly subscription costs $13 and comes with a seven-day free trial.

Each Star Wars exercise is accompanied with music, sound effects or an animation that draws directly from the franchise. According to a press release from Headspace, these meditations are designed to help listeners " wind down for the night" or "go from the dark side to the light side". While the sleepcasts stream for about 45 minutes each, the breathwork activities are run for roughly one minute. But you can always put Chewie and Yoda's resting faces on repeat to truly connect with the force.

