Dr. Birx says we'll see COVID-19 spike from Thanksgiving in coming days

The White House's Coronavirus Response Coordinator said transmissions are moving from public to private spaces.

Dr. Deborah Birx spoke at The Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit on Wednesday.

 Getty Images

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House's Coronavirus Response Coordinator, emphasized the importance of wearing a mask, getting tested and practicing social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at Wednesday's Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit. She added that we'll see the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings later this week and into next week. Although public spaces have gotten safer, she says, transmissions are moving to private spaces. 

"People need to understand how much asymptomatic spread there is," Dr. Birx said. "Vaccines are coming soon, but it will take a while to vaccinate people in the United States. The only prevention we have is behavioral change."

It's not yet clear what Dr. Birx's role could potentially be in President-elect Joe Biden's administration, but she noted she will be involved in the government in some capacity. She said she has already briefed the incoming administration. 

