COVID-19 vaccine side effects: What we know so far

Sarah Tew/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Now that the first COVID-19 vaccine has been granted emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in the US, some are wondering about potential side effects of the vaccination.

Despite rampant fears and myths about the COVID-19 vaccine, official data proves that the vaccine isn't as scary as some people make it out to be. In fact, the most commonly reported side effects are rather mild and should dissipate within a few days.

In this article, learn what to expect if you get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more: Is the COVID-19 vaccine free?

General vaccine side effects

All vaccines have possible side effects with mild to moderate severity. Typical vaccine side effects include local pain, swelling, redness and sometimes bruising at the injection site, as well as fever and tiredness, says Dr. Roshni Mathew, pediatric infectious diseases physician at Stanford Children's Health.

With any vaccination, you can expect a bit of pain during and after the injection, says Dr. Thomas Duszynski, director of epidemiology education at Indiana University. Dr. Duszynski adds that some people may experience chills, fatigue or minor headaches after vaccines.

Mark Lennihan/Getty Images

Reported COVID-19 vaccine side effects

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), common COVID-19 vaccine side effects include:

Injection site pain

Injection site swelling

Fever

Chills

Headache

Tiredness

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine side effects

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lists a couple of additional side effects for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine specifically, including muscle pain, joint pain, nausea and swollen lymph nodes (PDF). The FDA notes that most people experienced these side effects after the second dose of the vaccine.

Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine side effects

In the clinical trial results published in The Lancet, mild to moderate side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine were similar to mild side effects from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Of note, the AstraZeneca vaccine trial was put on hold after a volunteer developed neurological disorder symptoms.

Trials resumed after a safety review confirmed the symptoms were unrelated to the vaccine. It's not uncommon for clinical trials to pause for safety reviews, as illnesses can occur by chance during large, long-term studies.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Once again, common side effects remain typical: injection site pain and swelling, chills, fever, fatigue and headache (PDF). In a company release summing up the phase 3 clinical trial analysis, Moderna reported that "no serious adverse events were noted in the trial."

There are several other COVID-19 vaccines in the works, and of those that have reported data so far, common side effects include injection site pain and swelling, fever, fatigue, headaches, chills and nausea -- nothing abnormal.

Severe side effects

Few severe side effects from COVID-19 vaccines have been reported, according to the FDA and CDC. In the UK, two people with known, severe allergies suffered allergic reactions after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and both recovered. This Tuesday, Dec.15, a health care worker in Alaska experienced a severe allergic reaction to the Pfizer vaccine and as of Dec. 16 was still in the hospital under observation.

During the Pfizer clinical trials, no severe allergic reactions were reported among the 40,000-plus trial volunteers. Although severe allergic reactions are likely to be rare, "It would be important for individuals with known allergies to speak with their health care provider prior to receiving the vaccine," Duszynski says.

The CDC recommends a thorough risk assessment and potential deferral of the vaccine for people with a history of severe allergies to other vaccines, and avoidance of vaccination for people with a history of severe allergies to any ingredients in the COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccine and Bell's Palsy

Sarah Tew/CNET

People are sounding alarms on social media because four Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine trial participants developed a condition called Bell's Palsy during the trials. Bell's Palsy involves temporary weakness or paralysis in the facial muscles, which certainly sounds scary, but all four volunteers have since recovered (most people with Bell's Palsy recover fully within weeks to three months).

The FDA briefing on the Pfizer vaccine reports "the four cases in the vaccine group do not represent a frequency above that expected in the general population," so no causal relationship can be determined. The FDA is continuing to monitor for cases of Bell's Palsy as the vaccine is distributed more widely.

Why do vaccines cause side effects?

Side effects like fever, chills and fatigue after a vaccination indicate that your immune system is responding to the vaccine, Duszynski says. "Even if you don't experience these [side effects], it does not mean that your immune system isn't working; it is just working a little more quietly," he says.

As for bruising, swelling and sensitivity at the injection site, well, your body would likely respond similarly after a needle punctured your skin for any other purpose. These side effects can occur after any vaccine, as well as when people get blood drawn or receive steroid shots or vitamin injections.

How long do vaccine side effects last?

Sarah Tew/CNET

Typically, vaccine side effects don't last longer than a couple of days, Mathew says. Some people may experience side effects for several days. Side effects that were related directly to the injection site, like bruising and redness, should subside relatively quickly, while whole-body side effects like fever and headache may last longer.

If you're still having side effects a week or more after you get a vaccine -- COVID-19 or otherwise -- call your doctor or go to urgent care. If you feel the effects are life-threatening (like a severe allergic reaction), seek emergency medical care right away.

Are there long-term side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine?

At this point, it's way too early to determine whether the COVID-19 vaccines cause long-term side effects, although experts are confident the vaccines are safe. The CDC, WHO, FDA and other health institutions will continue to monitor long-term effects and collect data as more people receive the vaccine.

Now playing: Watch this: Will a COVID-19 vaccine be a triumph of science or soul-searching?

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.