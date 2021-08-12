San Francisco to require full COVID vaccination for many indoor activities

Natalie Weinstein/CNET

San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for many indoor activities, including going to restaurants, theaters and gyms. The new citywide requirement, which was reported earlier by the San Francisco Chronicle, was announced on Thursday and will go into effect on Aug. 20.

"Vaccines are our way out of the pandemic, and our way back to a life where we can be together safely," said Mayor London Breed in a release. "Many San Francisco businesses are already leading the way by requiring proof of vaccination for their customers because they care about the health of their employees, their customers, and this city. This order builds on their leadership and will help us weather the challenges ahead and keep our businesses open."

Earlier this month, New York City officials said people there will be required to show proof they've had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for all indoor dining, fitness, entertainment and performances. The NYC mandate will go into effect later in August and enforcement will begin in mid-September.

The San Francisco policy goes further than the one in New York, requiring proof of full vaccination. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after getting the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For patrons, the new San Francisco health order goes into effect on Aug. 20. Employees at businesses have until Oct. 13 to show proof of full vaccination in order to "preserve jobs while giving time for compliance." The mandate applies to people 12 and older who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The policy makes San Francisco the second major US city to require proof of vaccination amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the US, fueled by the delta variant. As of late July, it accounts for more than 80% of COVID cases in the country.

