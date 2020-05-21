Coronavirus not easily spread by touching surfaces or objects, CDC says

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

You cannot catch the coronavirus easily by touching surfaces or objects, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now emphasizing. We previously knew the coronavirus could live on surfaces but that wasn't the main way it was transmitted. The CDC's updated COVID-19 page now makes that fact clearer with a new section.

"It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes," the CDC site now says. "This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus."

The virus also doesn't spread easily from people to animals and animals to people, the CDC added, although it said it's "aware of a small number of pets worldwide, including cats and dogs, reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19."

The CDC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on whether there was a new study that prompted the change on its website. Spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund told the Washington Post Thursday that the changes were due to an internal review and "usability testing."

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.