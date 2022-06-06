Cheeses Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

Some cheeses from Paris Brothers were recalled across nine states due to concerns over potential listeria monocytogenes contamination. Listeria infections can sometimes cause serious or fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with a weakened immune system, including pregnant women, the Food and Drug Administration said June 1.

The FDA had found the presence of listeria in those cheeses during a routine sampling. No illnesses have been reported in connection with that.

The cheeses were produced on May 4, 5 and 6, 2022, and were sold in grocery stores across Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, South Dakota, Mississippi and Florida.

They include Cottonwood River Cheddar, D'amir Brie Double Crème French Brie, Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style, Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar, Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar, Paris Brothers Colby Jack, Paris Brothers Pepper Jack and Cervasi Pecorino Romano.

The affected cheeses have the lot codes 05042022, 05052022 or 05062022. If you purchased one of those cheeses, you can return it to the store for a full refund.

Read also: Jif Peanut Butter Recall: Learn Which Snacks Are Included, and How to Get a Replacement

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.