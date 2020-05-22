California launches COVID-19 contact tracing program

California Connected

California launched its coronavirus contact tracing program Friday, with Gov. Gavin Newsom also kicking off a public awareness campaign to get people to take part. The program, called California Connected, will see public health workers reach out to people who test positive for COVID-19 and enable access to free confidential testing and medical advice. They'll also offer testing to people who have been in close contact with those who tested positive.

Texts and calls will come in on phones under the caller ID "CA COVID Team," as will emails. They will ask for your name, age, places you've been and people you've been in contact with, but will never ask for financial information, Social Security Numbers or immigration status.

It will help stop the spread of the coronavirus by identifying and isolating new cases.

"We are all eager to get back to work and play," the governor said Friday. "We're asking Californians to answer the call when they see their local public health department reaching out by phone, email or text. That simple action of answering the call could save lives and help keep our families and communities healthy."

Billboards, radio ads, social media posts and video ads will begin being shown today so Californians are aware of the program.

Eventually, there will be 10,000 contact tracers across the state, but for now 500 public health care workers have been trained under the program.

Contact tracing programs have previously been used in California for polio, tuberculosis, measles, HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases.

