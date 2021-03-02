Biden says US will have vaccines for every American adult by end of May

Win McNamee/Getty Images

The US is now on track to have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccines for every adult in America by the end of May, less than three months from now, President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

The news comes just days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine for emergency use, making it the third coronavirus vaccine to be rolled out in the US, alongside Pfizer's and Moderna's. Biden's announcement also advances the administration's previous goal of obtaining enough vaccine supply for all Americans by the end of July.

"I'm pleased to announce today that as a consequence of the stepped-up process that I've ordered and just outlined, this country will have enough vaccine supply, I'll say it again, for every adult in America by the end of May," Biden told reporters.

Three weeks ago, I announced we would have enough vaccine supply for all Americans by the end of July.



Now, with our efforts to ramp up production, we will have enough vaccines for every American by the end of May. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 2, 2021

Biden tweeted out the new timeframe, too, and added that he's directing all states to prioritize education workers for the vaccine.

"We want every educator, school staff member, and child-care worker to receive at least one shot by the end of this month," Biden tweeted. "It's time to treat in-person learning like the essential service that it is."

